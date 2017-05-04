Almanac ~ Thursday May 4, 2017

Today Thursday, 4th of May of 2017 is the 124th day of the year There are 241 days remaining until the end of the year. 551 days until Congressional elections, Tuesday November 6, 2018, (1 year 6 months and 2 days from today). 1279 days until the next Presidential election on Tuesday November 3, 2020 (3 years 5 months and 30 days from today). The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:09 am and sunset will be at 8:04 pm. Today we will have 13 hours and 55 minutes of sunlight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:32 am

and the next low tide will be at 1:38 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:13 am

and the next high tide at 8:51 pm.

The Moon is 64.7% illuminated; a Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 303.61° WNW

Moon Altitude: -21.59°

Moon Distance: 239231 mi

Next Full Moon: May 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm

Next New Moon: May 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 2:20 pm

Today is...

Bird Day

Intergalactic Star Wars Day

International Firefighters Day

Martin Z. Mollusk Day

National Candied Orange Peel Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Kids Fitness Day

National Orange Juice Day

National Weather Observers Day

Petite and Proud Day

Renewal Day, Also known as Relationship Renewal Day



Respect For Chickens Day

Today is also...

Anti-Bullying Day (United Nations)

Cassinga Day (Namibia)

Death of Milan Rastislav Štefánik Day (Slovakia)

Greenery Day (Japan)

International Firefighters' Day

May Fourth Movement commemorations:

Literary Day (Republic of China)

Youth Day (China)

Remembrance Day for Martyrs and Disabled (Afghanistan)

Remembrance of the Dead (Netherlands)

Restoration of Independence day (Latvia)

Star Wars Day (International observance)as in "May The Forth Be With You…"



World Give Day

Youth Day (Fiji)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1796 – Horace Mann, American educator and politician (d. 1859)

1889 – Francis Spellman, American cardinal (d. 1967)



1905 – Al Dexter, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1928 – Maynard Ferguson, Canadian trumpet player and bandleader (d. 2006)

1928 – Thomas Kinsella, Irish poet, translator, and publisher

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian air marshal and politician, 4th President of Egypt

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, British actress and humanitarian (d. 1993)

1931 – Gennady Rozhdestvensky, Russian conductor and educator

1937 – Ron Carter, American bassist and educator

1937 – Dick Dale, American surf-rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter

1939 – Amos Oz, Israeli journalist and author

1946 – Gary Bauer, American political activist

1953 – Pia Zadora, American actress and singer

1958 – Keith Haring, American painter (d. 1990)

1959 – Randy Travis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

On this day in history…

1871 – The National Association, the first professional baseball league, opens its first season in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

1886 – Haymarket affair: A bomb is thrown at policemen trying to break up a labor rally in Chicago, United States, killing eight and wounding 60. The police fire into the crowd.

1904 – The United States begins construction of the Panama Canal.

1910 – The Royal Canadian Navy is created.

1919 – May Fourth Movement: Student demonstrations take place in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, protesting the Treaty of Versailles, which transferred Chinese territory to Japan.

1932 – In Atlanta, mobster Al Capone begins serving an eleven-year prison sentence for tax evasion.

1946 – In San Francisco Bay, U.S. Marines from the nearby Treasure Island Naval Base stop a two-day riot at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary; 5 people are killed in the riot.

1953 – Ernest Hemingway wins the Pulitzer Prize for The Old Man and the Sea.

1959 – The 1st Annual Grammy Awards are held.

1961 – American civil rights movement: The "Freedom Riders" begin a bus trip through the South.

1970 – Vietnam War: Kent State shootings: The Ohio National Guard, sent to Kent State University after disturbances in the city of Kent the weekend before, opens fire killing four unarmed students and wounding nine others. The students were protesting the Cambodian Campaign of the United States and South Vietnam.

1972 – The Don't Make A Wave Committee, a fledgling environmental organization founded in Canada in 1971, officially changes its name to "Greenpeace Foundation".

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Former White House aide Oliver North is convicted of three crimes and acquitted of nine other charges; the convictions are later overturned on appeal.

1990 – Latvia proclaims the renewal of its independence after the Soviet occupation.

1994 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat sign a peace accord, granting self-rule in the Gaza Strip and Jericho.

1998 – A federal judge in Sacramento, California, gives "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski four life sentences plus 30 years after Kaczynski accepts a plea agreement sparing him from the death penalty.