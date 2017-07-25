Almanac - Tues. 7/25/17

Today Tuesday, 25th of July of 2017 is the 206th day of the year...

There are 159 days remaining until the end of the year.

469 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018 (1 year 3 months and 12 days from today)

1197 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 (3 years 3 months and 9 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:09 am

and sunset will be at 8:24 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:00 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:41 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:35 am

and the next low tide at 7:46 pm.

The Moon is 6.0% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 36.38° NE

Moon Altitude: -33.63°

Moon Distance: 231255 mi

Next Full Moon: Aug 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next New Moon: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 8:42 am

Today is…

Culinarians Day

Feast of Saint James

Health and Happiness with Hypnosis Day

International Red Shoe Day

National Carousel Day; Also known as National Merry-Go-Round Day

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Wine and Cheese Day

Thread the Needle Day

It's also…

Guanacaste Day in Costa Rica

National Day of Galicia in Spain

National Baha'i Day in Jamaica

Puerto Rico Constitution Day

Republic Day in Tunisia

Revolution Day in Egypt

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1847 – Paul Langerhans, German pathologist, physiologist and biologist (d. 1888)

1848 – Arthur Balfour, Scottish-English lieutenant and politician, 33rd Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1930)

1857 – Frank J. Sprague, American naval officer and inventor (d. 1934)

1870 – Maxfield Parrish, American painter and illustrator (d. 1966)

1894 – Walter Brennan, American actor (d. 1974)

1894 – Gavrilo Princip, Bosnian Serb revolutionary (d. 1918)

1896 – Josephine Tey, Scottish author and playwright (d. 1952)

1905 – Elias Canetti, Bulgarian-Swiss novelist, playwright, and memoirist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1906 – Johnny Hodges, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1970)

1908 – Jack Gilford, American actor (d. 1990)

1924 – Frank Church, American lawyer and politician (d. 1984)

1930 – Annie Ross, Scottish-American singer and actress

1935 – Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi Arabian businessman

1946 – Rita Marley, Cuban-Jamaican singer

1948 – Steve Goodman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1956 – Andy Goldsworthy, English-Scottish sculptor and photographer

On this day in history...

1788 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (K550).

1797 – Horatio Nelson loses more than 300 men and his right arm during the failed conquest attempt of Tenerife (Spain).

1824 – Costa Rica annexes Guanacaste from Nicaragua.

1837 – The first commercial use of an electrical telegraph is successfully demonstrated in London by William Cooke and Charles Wheatstone.

1853 – Joaquin Murrieta, the famous Californio bandit known as the "Robin Hood of El Dorado", is killed.

1898 – In the Puerto Rican Campaign, the United States seizes Puerto Rico from Spain.

1925 – Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) is established.

1942 – The Norwegian Manifesto calls for nonviolent resistance to the German occupation.

1943 – World War II: Benito Mussolini is forced out of office by the Grand Council of Fascism and is replaced by Pietro Badoglio.

1952 – The U.S. non-incorporated territory of Puerto Rico adopts a constitution.

1957 – The Republic of Tunisia is proclaimed.

1965 – Bob Dylan goes electric at the Newport Folk Festival, signaling a major change in folk and rock music.

1969 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard Nixon declares the Nixon Doctrine, stating that the United States now expects its Asian allies to take care of their own military defense. This is the start of the "Vietnamization" of the war.

1975 – The musical "A Chorus Line" opened on Broadway.

1978 – The first baby conceived by in-vitro fertilization was born in Oldham, England.

1976 – Viking program: Viking 1 takes the famous Face on Mars photo.

1978 – Birth of Louise Joy Brown, the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilisation, or IVF.

1979 – Another section of the Sinai Peninsula is peacefully returned by Israel to Egypt.

1984 – Salyut 7 cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes the first woman to perform a space walk.

1994 – Israel and Jordan sign the Washington Declaration, that formally ends the state of war that had existed between the nations since 1948.

2007 – Pratibha Patil is sworn in as India's first female president.

2008 – California became the first state to ban trans fats from restaurant food

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes classified documents about the War in Afghanistan, one of the largest leaks in U.S. military history.