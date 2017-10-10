Almanac - Tuesday 10/10/17

Today Tuesday, 10th of October of 2017 is the 283rd day of the year.

There are 82 days remaining until the end of the year.

392 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year and 27 days from today)

1120 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 years and 24 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15 am

and the sun will set at 6:37 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:56 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:15 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:05 am

and the next low tide at 10:06 pm.

Moon: 72.5%; a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 168.45° SSE

Moon Altitude: 70.17°

Moon Distance: 228405 mi

Next New Moon: Thursday October 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday November 3, 2017 at 10:22 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 12:32 pm

Today is…

Ada Lovelace Day

Headspace Day (Australia)

Hug a Drummer Day

International Stage Management Day

National Angel Food Cake Day

National Cake Decorating Day

National Handbag Day

National Love Your Hair Day

National Metric Day

National SHIFT10 Day

National Tuxedo Day

Powers of Ten Day

Squid and Cuttlefish Day

U.S. Naval Academy Day

World Homeless Day

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

World Mental Health Day

World Porridge Day

It’s also…

Arbor Day in Poland

Army Day in Sri Lanka

Capital Liberation Day in Vietnam

Double Ten Day, The National Day of Taiwan, Republic of China, celebrates outbreak of the Wuchang Uprising in 1911 that led to founding of the Republic of China in 1912

Fiji Day, celebrates the independence of Fiji from United Kingdom in 1970

Finnish Literature Day in Finland

Independence Day, commemorates the proclamation of Cuba's independence from Spain and the beginning of the Ten Years' War in 1868.

Party Foundation Day in North Korea

World Mental Health Day

World Porridge Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1813 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer and philanthropist (d. 1901)

1900 – Helen Hayes, American actress (d. 1993)

1914 – Ivory Joe Hunter, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1974)

1917 – Thelonious Monk, American pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1924 – Ed Wood, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter (d. 1978)

1941 – Peter Coyote, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigerian author and activist (d. 1995)

1946 – John Prine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Ben Vereen, American actor, singer, and dancer

1950 – Nora Roberts, American author

1954 – David Lee Roth, American singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Tanya Tucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Gavin Newsom, American businessman and politician, 49th Lieutenant Governor of California

1971 – Evgeny Kissin, Russian pianist

On this day in history…

680 – Battle of Karbala: Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of the Islamic prophet, Muhammad, is decapitated by forces under Caliph Yazid I. This is commemorated by Muslims as Aashurah.

1582 – Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

1760 – In a treaty with the Dutch colonial authorities, the Ndyuka people of Suriname – descended from escaped slaves – gain territorial autonomy.

1845 – In Annapolis, Maryland, the Naval School (later renamed the United States Naval Academy) opens with 50 midshipman students and seven professors.

1846 – Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, is discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.

1871 – Chicago burns after a barn accident. The fire lasts from October 8 to October 10.

1897 – German chemist Felix Hoffmann discovers an improved way of synthesizing acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin).

1903 – The Women's Social and Political Union was founded by Emmeline Pankhurst

1957 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologizes to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbedemah, after he is refused service in a Dover, Delaware restaurant.

1964 – The opening ceremony of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, is broadcast live in the first Olympic telecast relayed by geostationary satellite.

1967 – The Outer Space Treaty, signed on January 27 by more than sixty nations, comes into force.

1971 – Sold, dismantled and moved to the United States, London Bridge reopens in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

1973 – Vice President of the United States Spiro Agnew resigns after being charged with evasion of federal income tax.