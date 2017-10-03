Almanac - Tuesday 10/3/17

Today Tuesday, 3rd of October of 2017 is the 276th day of the year.

There are 89 days remaining until the end of the year.

399 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 1 month and 3 days from today)

1127 days until Presidential Elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 (Tuesday 3 years and 31 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:08 am

and sunset will be at 6:47 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:57 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:14 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:36 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:59 am

and the next high tide at 10:48 pm.

The Moon almost full at 93.9%; still a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 264.74° W

Moon Altitude:-8.22°

Moon Distance:238394 mi

Next Full Moon: Thursday October 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

Next New MoonThursday October 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 6:01 pm

Look at the Leaves Day

Mean Girls Appreciation Day

National Boyfriend Day

National Butterfly and Hummingbird Day

National Caramel Custard Day

National Family TV Show Day

National Techies Day

National Virus Appreciation Day

· German Unity Day (Germany)

· Morazán Day (Honduras)

· National Day, celebrates the independence of Iraq from the United Kingdom in 1932.

· National Foundation Day or Gaecheonjeol (South Korea)

2457 BC – Gaecheonjeol, the date when Hwanung (환웅) descended from heaven to live with mankind, celebrated as South Korea's National Foundation Day.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1900 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (d. 1938)

1924 – Harvey Kurtzman, American cartoonist (d. 1993)

1925 – Gore Vidal, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 2012)

1936 – Steve Reich, American composer

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1951 – Keb' Mo', American blues musician and songwriter

1954 – Al Sharpton, American minister, talk show host, and political activist

1954 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1990)

1975 – India Arie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

On this day in history…

1789 – George Washington makes the first Thanksgiving Day designated by the national government of the US

1863 – The last Thursday in November is declared as Thanksgiving Day by United States President Abraham Lincoln as are Thursdays, November 30, 1865 and November 29, 1866.

1919 – Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo Luque becomes the first Latin player to appear in a World Series.

1929 – The Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes is renamed to Kingdom of Yugoslavia, "Land of the South Slavs".

1949 – WERD, the first black-owned radio station in the United States, opens in Atlanta.

1957 – The California State Superior Court rules that Allen Ginsberg's Howl and Other Poems is not obscene.

1962 – Project Mercury: Sigma 7 is launched from Cape Canaveral, with astronaut Wally Schirra aboard, for a six-orbit, nine-hour flight.

1990 – German reunification: The German Democratic Republic ceases to exist and its territory becomes part of the Federal Republic of Germany. East German citizens became part of the European Community, which later became the European Union. Now celebrated as German Unity Day.