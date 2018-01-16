Almanac - Tuesday 1/16/18

Today Tuesday, the 16th of January of 2018 is the 16th day of the year

There are 349 days remaining until the end of the year.

63 days until spring begins

294 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(9 months and 21 days from today)

1022 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 9 months and 18 days from today).

The sun rises this morning at 7:23 am

and sunset will be at 5:17 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 54 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:00am

and the next high tide will be at 10:29 am.

The first low tide was at 4:32 am

and the next low tide will be at 5:19 pm.

The Moon is 0.3% visible

A Near New Moon, still a Waning Crescent, until 6:17 this evening

First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Full Moon AND a Total Lunar Eclipse in 15 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Last Quarter Moon in 22 days on Wednesday the 7th of February of 2018 at 7:54 am

Moon Direction: ↑ 98.04° E

Moon Altitude: -23.43°

Moon Distance: 252114 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 7:01 am

Today is…Appreciate a Dragon Day

Book Publishers Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

National Without a Scalpel Day

Printing Ink Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician's Day

Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

There’s a play by Ayn Rand, called Night of January 16th.

It’s also…

National Religious Freedom Day in United States

Teacher's Day in both Myanmar and Thailand

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

972 – Sheng Zong, emperor of the Liao Dynasty (d. 1031)

1853 – André Michelin, French businessman, co-founded the Michelin Tyre Company (d. 1931)

1874 – Robert W. Service, English-Canadian poet and author (d. 1958)

1900 – Edith Frank, German-Dutch mother of Anne Frank (d. 1945) [2]

1901 – Fulgencio Batista, Cuban colonel and politician, 9th President of Cuba (d. 1973)

1901 – Frank Zamboni, American businessman, founded the Zamboni Company (d. 1988)

1902 – Eric Liddell, Scottish runner, rugby player, and missionary (d. 1945)

1903 – William Grover-Williams, English-French race car driver (d. 1945)

1905 – Ernesto Halffter, Spanish composer and conductor (d. 1989)

1908 – Ethel Merman, American actress and singer (d. 1984)

1910 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1974)

1917 – Carl Karcher, American businessman, founded Carl's Jr. (d. 2008)

1921 – Francesco Scavullo, American photographer (d. 2004)

1930 – Norman Podhoretz, American journalist and author

1932 – Dian Fossey, American zoologist and anthropologist (d. 1985)

1933 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 2004)

1934 – Marilyn Horne, American soprano and actress

1935 – A. J. Foyt, American race car driver

1943 – Gavin Bryars, English bassist and composer

1943 – Ronnie Milsap, American singer and pianist

1947 – Laura Schlessinger, American physiologist, talk show host, and author

1950 – Debbie Allen, American actress, dancer, and choreographer

1959 – Sade, Nigerian-English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Maxine Jones, American R&B singer–songwriter and actress

1974 – Kate Moss, English model and fashion designer

1979 – Aaliyah, American singer and actress (d. 2001)

…and on this day in history…

27 BC – Gaius Julius Caesar Octavianus is granted the title Augustus by the Roman Senate, marking the beginning of the Roman Empire.

1547 – Ivan the Terrible becomes Czar of Russia.

1605 – The first edition of El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid, Spain.

1847 – John C. Frémont is appointed Governor of the new California Territory.

1883 – The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act, establishing the United States Civil Service, is passed.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton's expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

1919 – Temperance movement: The United States ratifies the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, requiring Prohibition in the United States one year after ratification.

1938 – Benny Goodman and his band performed in concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City

1964 – Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,844 performances.

1992 – El Salvador officials and rebel leaders sign the Chapultepec Peace Accords in Mexico City, Mexico ending the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War that claimed at least 75,000 lives.

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia's new president. She becomes Africa's first female elected head of state.