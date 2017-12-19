Almanac - Tuesday 12/19/17

Tuesday, the 19th of December of 2017 is the 353rd day of the year.

There are 12 days remaining until the end of the year.

2 days until winter begins

322 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(10 months and 18 days from today)

1050 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 10 months and 15 days from today)

The sun will rise at 7:21 am

and the sun will set at 4:54 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 12:07 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:55 am

and the next high tide at 11:22 am.

The first low tide was just now at 5:27 am

and the next low tide at 6:10 pm.

Moon: 1.5%

Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 86.74° E

Moon Altitude:-38.83°

Moon Distance: 252605 mi

Next Full Moon: Monday January 1, 2018 at 6:24 pm

Next New Moon: Wednesday January 16, 2018 at 6:17 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 8:18 am

Today is…Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

It’s also…

Goa Liberation Day (Goa, India)

National Heroes and Heroines Day in the Caribbean nation of Anguilla

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1888 – Fritz Reiner, Hungarian-American conductor (d. 1963)

1899 – Martin Luther King, Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1910 – Jean Genet, French novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1986)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1945 – John McEuen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

And on this day in history…

1932 – BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second President of the United States to be impeached.

2012 – Park Geun-hye is elected the first female president of South Korea.