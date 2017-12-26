Almanac - Tuesday 12/26/17

Today Tuesday, the 26th of December of 2017 is the 360th day of the year

There are five days remaining until the end of the year.

84 days until spring begins

315 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(Tuesday 10 months and 11 days from today)

1043 days presidential elections until Tuesday November 03 2020

(Tuesday 2 years 10 months and 8 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and the sun sets at 4:58 pm.

Today We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:11 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:30 am

and the next high tide at 5:26 pm.

The first low tide will be at 11:47 am

and the next low tide at 11:10 pm.

Moon: 51.6%

Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:↑ 323.12° NW

Moon Altitude:-47.75°

Moon Distance:239097 mi

Next Full Moon: Monday January 1, 2018 at 6:24 pm

Next New Moon: Tuesday January 16, 2018 at 6:17 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 12:33 pm

Boxing Day

National Candy Cane Day

National Thank You Note Day

National Whiner's Day

It's also...

Boxing Day

Day of Good Will in South Africa and Namibia

Family Day in Vanuatu

Thanksgiving in the Solomon Islands

Independence and Unity Day in Slovenia

Mauro Hamza Day in Houston, Texas

Mummer's Day in Padstow, Cornwall

St. Stephen's Day

Father's Day in Bulgaria

The first day of Kwanzaa, celebrated until January 1 ; Today’s principle celebrated is Umoja, Unity.

The first day of Junkanoo street parade, the second day is on the New Year's Day in The Bahamas

The second day of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Wren Day in Ireland and the Isle of Man

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1891 – Henry Miller, American author and painter (d. 1980)

1893 – Mao Zedong, Chinese politician, Chairman of the Communist Party of China (d. 1976)

1907 – Albert Gore, Sr., American lawyer and politician (d. 1998)

1921 – John Severin, American illustrator, known for his work with Marvel Comics (d. 2012)

1921 – Steve Allen, American actor, singer, talk show host, and screenwriter (d. 2000)

1927 – Alan King, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1933 – Caroll Spinney, American puppeteer and voice actor, the hand and voice of Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch

1935 – Abdul "Duke" Fakir, American singer (The Four Tops)

1939 – Phil Spector, American singer-songwriter and producer

1942 – Gray Davis, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of California

1944 – William Ayers, American academic and activist

1949 – José Ramos-Horta, East Timorese lawyer and politician, 2nd President of East Timor, Nobel Prize laureate

1955 – Evan Bayh, American lawyer and politician, 46th Governor of Indiana

1956 – David Sedaris, American comedian, author, and radio host

1960 – Jim Toomey, American cartoonist, he draws Sherman’s Lagoon

1966 – Jay Farrar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for this work with Uncle Tupelo and Son Volt

And on this day in history…

1862 – Four nuns serving as volunteer nurses on board USS Red Rover are the first female nurses on a U.S. Navy hospital ship.

1871 – Gilbert and Sullivan collaborate for the first time, on their lost opera, Thespis. It does modestly well, but the two would not collaborate again for four years.

1941 – U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs a bill establishing the fourth Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

1963 – The Beatles' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "I Saw Her Standing There" are released in the United States, marking the beginning of Beatlemania on an international level.

1966 – The first Kwanzaa is celebrated by Maulana Karenga, the chair of Black Studies at California State University, Long Beach.

1991 – The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union meets and formally dissolves the Soviet Union.

2004 – The 9.1–9.3 Mw Indian Ocean earthquake shakes northern Sumatra with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent). One of the largest observed tsunamis follows, affecting the coastal areas of Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Indonesia; death toll is between 230,000–280,000.

2004 – Orange Revolution: The final run-off election in Ukraine is held under heavy international scrutiny.

2009 – China opens the world's longest high-speed rail route, which links Beijing and Guangzhou.