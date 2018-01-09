Almanac - Tuesday 1/9/18

Today Tuesday, 9th of January of 2018 is the ninth day of the year.

There are 356 days remaining until the end of the year

70 days until spring begins...

301 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(9 months and 28 days from today)

1029 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 9 months and 25 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and the sun sets at 5:10 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:17 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:47am

and the next high tide at 6:22 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:20 pm

and the next low tide at 11:43 pm.

Moon: 44.1%

Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:↑ 143.23° SE

Moon Altitude:39.01°

Moon Distance:243931 mi

New Moon in 8 days on Tuesday the 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

First Quarter Moon in 15 days on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 22 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Last Quarter Moon in 29 days on Wednesday the 7th of February of 2018 at 7:54 am

Next Moonset: Today 12:30 pm

Today is…

Balloon Ascension Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

National Static Electricity Day

National Word Nerd Day

Play God Day

It’s also…

Start of Hōonkō (Nishi Honganji) January 9–16 (Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism)

Martyrs' Day in Panama

National Cassoulet Day in the United States

Non-Resident Indian Day in India

Peace Agreement Day in South Sudan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

727 – Emperor Daizong of Tang (d. 779)

1854 – Lady Randolph Churchill, American-born wife of Lord Randolph Churchill, mother of Sir Winston Churchill (d. 1921)

1870 – Joseph Strauss, American engineer, co-designed the Golden Gate Bridge (d. 1938)

1875 – Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, American sculptor and art collector, founded the Whitney Museum of American Art (d. 1942)

1900 – Richard Halliburton, American journalist and author (d. 1939)

1901 – Chic Young, American cartoonist (d. 1973)

1908 – Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (d. 1986)

1913 – Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (d. 1994)

1915 – Fernando Lamas, Argentinian-American actor, singer, and director (d. 1982)

1935 – Bob Denver, American actor (d. 2005)

1939 – Susannah York, English actress and activist (d. 2011)

1941 – Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist

1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1955 – J.K. Simmons, American actor

1959 – Rigoberta Menchú, Guatemalan activist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1967 – Dave Matthews, South African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

…And on this day in history…

475 – Byzantine Emperor Zeno is forced to flee his capital at Constantinople, and his general, Basiliscus gains control of the empire.

1788 – Connecticut becomes the fifth state to ratify the Constitution.

1894 – New England Telephone and Telegraph installs the first battery-operated telephone switchboard in Lexington, Massachusetts.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1914 – Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the first historically black intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity to be officially recognized at Howard University, is founded.

1923 – Juan de la Cierva makes the first autogyro flight.

2007 - Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.