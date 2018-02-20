Almanac - Tuesday 2/20/18

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of February of 2018.

On this day in African-American history…

(from blackfacts.com)

2/20/1927: On this day Sidney Poitier, who will be the first AfricanAmerican to win an Academy Award in a starring role, is born in Miami, Fl. (Can you name the movie he received the Academy Award for?)

Feb 20, 1895: the Death of Frederick Douglass at age 78 in Anacostia Heights, District of Columbia. Douglass was the leading Black spokesman for almost fifty years. He was a major abolitionist and a lecturer and editor.

Feb 20, 2013: Actor Lewis Myers passed away on this date at the age of 77.

Feb. 20, 1845: Samuel “Sambo” Anderson (?-1845) passed away on this day. He was one of the enslaved people on George Washington’s Virginia plantation, Mount Vernon. The early history of Anderson is unclear but what is known is Anderson was from what is now the west African nation of Guinea. Anderson claimed to have been part of a royal family.

Feb 20,1869: Tennessee Governor W.C. Brownlow declared martial law in nine countries in Ku Klux Klan crisis.

Feb 20 1937: Singer Nancy Wilson was born on this date in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Feb 20, 1951: Newspaper reporter Ellis Cose was born on this date in Chicago, Illinois.

Charles Wade Barkley, 36, basketball player, born Leeds, AL, February 20, 1963

Feb 20 1929: Writer Wallace Thurman’s play Harlem opens in NYC. It is the first successful play by an African American playwright.

Feb 20 2012: Democratic representative Katie Beatrice Hall passed away on this day in 2012. She was elected to the United States Congress in 1983. Born in Mound Bayou, Bolivar County, Mississippi in 1938, she attended Mississippi Valley State University and Indiana University before teaching in the public schools of Gary Indiana. Hall was elected to the

Feb. 20, 2012: Death of John Hope (67), president, Atlanta University.

Feb 20 1923: Pastor Reverend Dr. Marvin Griffin was born on this date in Wichita, Kansas.

Feb 20 1900: J.F. Bickering patents airship invention

Feb 20 1874: Walter Moses Burton (1829?-1913) holds the distinction of being the first black elected sheriff in the United States. Burton was also a State Senator in

Feb 20 1991: African Americans win eight Grammys, including…

Mariah Carey "Vision of Love" as album of the year and best new talent, as well as best female pop performance

"U Can't Touch This" – MC Hammer as best rap solo performance and best rhythm & blues song.

Quincy Jones (producer & artist) for producer of the year, Back on the Block, Can’t Touch This, Birdland, and many movie soundtracks

Reggae

Best Reggae Recording

Bunny Wailer for Time Will Tell: A Tribute to Bob Marley

R&B

Best R&B Vocal Performance, Female

Anita Baker for Compositions

Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male

Luther Vandross for "Here and Now"

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal:

Ray Charles & Chaka Khan for "I'll Be Good to You"

Best Rhythm & Blues Song

M.C. Hammer, Rick James & Alonzo Miller (songwriters) for "U Can't Touch This" performed by M.C. Hammer

Jazz

Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female

Ella Fitzgerald for All That Jazz

Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Male

Harry Connick Jr. for We Are in Love

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Soloist

Oscar Peterson for The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Group

The Oscar Peterson Trio for The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note

Best Jazz Instrumental Performance, Big Band

Frank Foster for "Basie's Bag"

Best Jazz Fusion Performance

Quincy Jones for "Birdland"

Feb 20 1931: Army Lt. Gen. Emmett Paige, Jr. born in Jacksonville, Florida

Feb 20 1968: State troopers used tear gas to stop demonstrations at Alcorn A&M College.

Feb 20 1943: Civil rights activist and city council member Sala Udin was born on this date in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Feb 20 1991: Quincy Jones is awarded the Grammy Legend Award, making him the most nominated artist in the history of the awards with 76 nominations and 25 wins.

Feb 20 1926: Construction entrepreneur and chemistry professor Ray F. Wilson was born on this date.

Feb 20 2003: Nathan Jones

The United States Congress passes H.J.Res.2, officially naming the Nathaniel R. Jones Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Youngstown, Ohio in honor of Judge Nathaniel R. Jones on this date.