Almanac - Tuesday 3/6/18

Tuesday, the 6th of March of 2018, is the 65th day of the year

15 days until spring begins

245 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

8 months from today

973 days until Tuesday November 03 2020

2 years 7 months and 28 days from today

The sun rises at 6:33 am

and sunset will be at 6:10 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 37 minutes of daylight.

Solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.

the first high tide will be at 2:21 am

and the next high tide at 3:02 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:35 am

and the next low tide at 8:28 pm.

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 9th of March of 2018 at 3:20 am

New Moon in 11 days on Saturday the 17th of March of 2018 at 5:12 am

First Quarter Moon in 18 days on Saturday the 24th of March of 2018 at 7:35 am

Full Moon in 24 days on Saturday the 31th of March of 2018 at 4:37 am

Today is…

Alamo Day

Dentist's Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National Sportsmanship Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

Peace Corp Day

Unique Names Day

It’s also…

European Day of the Righteous, commemorates those who have stood up against crimes against humanity and totalitarianism with their own moral responsibility.

Foundation Day (Norfolk Island), the founding of Norfolk Island in 1788.

Independence Day (Ghana), celebrates the independence of Ghana from the UK in 1957.

The Day of the Dude, celebrated by the adherents of Dudeism

on this day in Women’s History…

Born on this day in 1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861)

March 6, 1924 – Sarah Caldwell, founder, conductor, and artistic director of the Opera Company of Boston (d. 2006)

Born on this day in 1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut

Born on this day in 1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

Born on this day in 1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer

March 6, 1986 – Georgia O’Keefe dies. She was a pre-eminent artist who laid the foundation for American modernism with her paintings of enlarged flowers and New Mexico landscapes.

also on this day in history…

12 BC – The Roman Emperor Augustus is named Pontifex Maximus, incorporating the position into that of the emperor.

632 – The Farewell Sermon (Khutbah, Khutbatul Wada') of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan arrives at Guam.

1665 – The first joint Secretary of the Royal Society, Henry Oldenburg, publishes the first issue of Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society.

1820 – The Missouri Compromise is signed into law by President James Monroe. The compromise allows Missouri to enter the Union as a slave state, brings Maine into the Union as a free state, and makes the rest of the northern part of the Louisiana Purchase territory slavery-free.

1834 – York, Upper Canada, is incorporated as Toronto.

1836 – Texas Revolution: Battle of the Alamo – After a thirteen-day siege by an army of 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texas volunteers, including frontiersman Davy Crockett and colonel Jim Bowie, defending the Alamo are killed and the fort is captured.

1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table to the Russian Chemical Society.

1899 – Bayer registers "Aspirin" as a trademark.

1943 – Norman Rockwell published Freedom from Want in The Saturday Evening Post with a matching essay by Carlos Bulosanas part of the Four Freedoms series.

1953 – Georgy Malenkov succeeds Joseph Stalin as Premier of the Soviet Union and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1957 – Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan country to gain independence from the British.

1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.

1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.

1970 – An explosion at the Weather Underground safe house in Greenwich Village kills three.

1975 – For the first time the Zapruder film of the assassination of John F. Kennedy is shown in motion to a national TV audience by Robert J. Groden and Dick Gregory.

1983 – The first United States Football League games are played.

1992 – The Michelangelo computer virus begins to affect computers.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1475 – Michelangelo, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1564)

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)

1817 – Princess Clémentine of Orléans (d. 1907)

1818 – William Claflin, American businessman and politician, 27th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1905)

1823 – Charles I of Württemberg (d. 1891)

1831 – Philip Sheridan, Irish-American general (d. 1888)

1834 – George du Maurier, French-English author and illustrator (d. 1896)

1884 – Molla Mallory, Norwegian-American tennis player (d. 1959)

1885 – Ring Lardner, American journalist and author (d. 1933)

1886 – Nella Walker, American actress and vaudevillian (d. 1971)

1893 – Furry Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (d. 2001)

1903 – Empress Kōjun of Japan (d. 2000)

1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)

1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)

1917 – Will Eisner, American illustrator and publisher (d. 2005)

1923 – Ed McMahon, American comedian, game show host, and announcer (d. 2009)

1923 – Wes Montgomery, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1968)

1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (d. 2012)

1926 – Alan Greenspan, American economist and politician

1927 – Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1929 – Tom Foley, American lawyer and politician, 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2013)

1930 – Lorin Maazel, French-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)

1936 – Marion Barry, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Mayor of the District of Columbia (d. 2014)

1936 – Sylvia Robinson, American singer and producer (d. 2011)

1939 – Adam Osborne, Thai-Indian engineer and businessman, founded the Osborne Computer Corporation (d. 2003)

1940 – Joanna Miles, French-born American actress

1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic

1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer

1946 – David Gilmour, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer-songwriter

1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist

1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic

1948 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress

1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic

1954 – Jeff Greenwald, American author, photographer, and monologist

1962 – Erika Hess, Swiss alpine skier

1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer

1967 – Connie Britton, American actress

1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director

1972 – Shaquille O'Neal, American basketball player, actor, and rapper

1973 – Michael Finley, American basketball player

1981 – Ellen Muth, American actress

1991 – Emma McDougall, English footballer (d. 2013)