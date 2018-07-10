Almanac - Tuesday 7/10/18

Today Tuesday, 10th of July of 2018 is the 191st day of the year.

There are 174 days remaining until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins...

119 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(3 months and 27 days from today)

847 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 3 months and 24 days from today)

The sun rises this morning at 5:57 am

and the sun sets at 8:33 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:54 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:24 pm. T

he first high tide will be at 10:59 am

and the next high tide at 9:48 pm.

A low-medium pollen count this week in the threes and fours.

The Moon is 10.1% visible; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 76.89° ENE

Moon Altitude: 11.53°

Moon Distance: 226707 mi

Next New Moon: Thursday July 12, 2018 at 7:47 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday July 27, 2018 at 1:20 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 6:11 pm

Today is…

Clerihew Day

Cow Appreciation Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

It’s also…

Armed Forces Day in Mauritania

Independence Day (Bahamas), celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

Nikola Tesla Day

Silence Day for Followers of Meher Baba

Statehood Day in Wyoming

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564)

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German brewer, co-founded Anheuser-Busch (d. 1913)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (d. 1955)

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

1895 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (d. 1982)

1902 – Kurt Alder, German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1958)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (d. 1989)

1907 – Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (d. 1941)

1911 – Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

1914 – Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (d. 1992)

1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (d. 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate

1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1972)

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1949 – Greg Kihn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

1958 – Fiona Shaw, Irish actress and director

1972 – Sofía Vergara, Colombian-American actress and producer

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (CHOO'-ih-tehl EHJ'-ee-oh-for) is 41.

1980 – Jessica Simpson, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

…and on this day in history…

1553 – Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

1913 – The temperature in Death Valley, California, hits 134 °F (57 °C), the highest temperature ever to be recorded on Earth.

1925 – Meher Baba begins his silence of 44 years. His followers observe Silence Day on this date in commemoration.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

On July 10, 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)

In 1962, AT&T's Telstar 1 communications satellite, capable of relaying television signals and telephone calls, was launched by NASA from Cape Canaveral.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, led by Martin Luther King, Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. As many as 60,000 people attend.

1973 – The Bahamas gain full independence within the Commonwealth of Nations.

1978 – ABC World News Tonight premieres on ABC.

In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed. Bowing to pressure from irate customers, the Coca-Cola Co. said it would resume selling old-formula Coke, while continuing to sell New Coke.

In 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic. President George H.W. Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.

In 1999, the United States women's soccer team won the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

2007 – Erden Eruç begins the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

One year ago, in 2017: Donald Trump Jr. acknowledged that he agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer during his father's presidential campaign in the hope that he would receive information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.