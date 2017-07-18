Almanac - Tuesday 7/18/17

Today Tuesday, 18th of July of 2017 is the 199th day of the year

There are 166 days remaining until the end of the year.

476 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 3 months and 19 days from today)

1204 days until Presidential Elections on Tuesday November 03 2020

(3 years 3 months and 16 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:03 am

and the sun will set at 8:29 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:44 am

and the next low tide will be at 1:10 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:20 am

and the next high tide at 7:53 pm.

The Moon is currently 31.2% illuminated; a Waning Crescent moon

Moon Direction:↑ 105.86° ESE

Moon Altitude:37.79°

Moon Distance:228791 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

Next Full Moon: Monday August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next Moonset: Today at 3:39 pm

Today is…

National Caviar Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

It’s also…

Constitution Day in Uruguay

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1811 - William Makepeace Thackeray, English novelist

1864 - Philip Snowden, English Labor Party leader

1887 - Vidkun Quisling, Norwegian official; collaborated with Germany during World War II

1906 - S. I. Hayakawa, Canadian-born American scholar and U. S. senator (1977-83)

1906 - Clifford Odets, American stage and motion-picture writer and director

1909 – Andrey Gromyko, Soviet statesman

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate was born in Mvezo (d. 2013)

1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (d. 2016)

1927 – Kurt Masur, German conductor and educator (d. 2015)

1929 – Screamin' Jay Hawkins, American R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 2000)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1939 – Dion DiMucci, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Lonnie Mack, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1947 – Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician

1950 – Richard Branson, English businessman, founded Virgin Group

1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

On this day in history...

1334 – The bishop of Florence blesses the first foundation stone for the new campanile (bell tower) of the Florence Cathedral, designed by the artist Giotto di Bondone.

1536 – Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England.

1872 – The Ballot Act 1872 in the United Kingdom introduced the requirement that parliamentary and local government elections be held by secret ballot.

1927 – Baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb got his 4,000th career hit.

1936 – The Spanish Civil War began as Gen. Francisco Franco led an uprising of army troops based in North Africa.

1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.

1969 – U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal basin at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger, campaign specialist Mary Jo Kopechne.

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

1984 – McDonald's massacre in San Ysidro, California: In a fast-food restaurant, James Oliver Huberty opens fire, killing 21 people and injuring 19 others before being shot dead by police.

1992 – A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.

1999 – David Cone of the New York Yankees pitched the 14th perfect game in modern major league baseball history in a game against the Montreal Expos.

2005 – An unrepentant Eric Rudolph was sentenced in Birmingham, Ala., to life in prison for an abortion clinic bombing that killed an off-dutypolice officer and maimed a nurse.

2011 – Gen. David Petraeus handed over command of American and coalition forces in Afghanistan to Gen. John Allen.