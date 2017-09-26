Almanac - Tuesday 9/26/17

Today, Tuesday, the 26th of September of 2017 is the 269th day of the year...

There are 96 days remaining until the end of the year.

406 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

1 year 1 month and 11 days from today

1134 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

3 years 1 month and 8 days from today

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02 am

and sunset will be at 6:59 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:01 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:18 am

and the next high tide at 4:18 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:17 am

and the next low tide at 11:10 pm.

The Moon is currently 35.1% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction:↑ 334.84° NNW

Moon Altitude:-68.85°

Moon Distance:251011 mi

Next Full Moon: Thursday October 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

Next New Moon:Thursday October 19, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 1:04 pm

Today is…

European Day of Languages

Johnny Appleseed Day

Lumberjack Day

National Better Breakfast Day

National Compliance Officer Day

National Dumpling Day

National Pancake Day

National Situational Awareness Day

National Voter Registration Day

Shamu the Whale Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)

1867 – Winsor McCay, American illustrator and animator (d. 1934)

1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (d. 1935)

1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (d. 1937)

1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)

1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (d. 2000)

1936 – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa

1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (d. 2015)

1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (d. 2005)

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Jane Smiley, American novelist

1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress

On this day in history…

1580 – Sir Francis Drake finishes his circumnavigation of the Earth.

1789 – Thomas Jefferson is appointed the first United States Secretary of State, John Jay is appointed the first Chief Justice of the United States, Samuel Osgood is appointed the first United States Postmaster General, and Edmund Randolph is appointed the first United States Attorney General.

1905 – Albert Einstein publishes his first paper on the special theory of relativity.

1914 – The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.

1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.

1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

1969 – Abbey Road, the last recorded album by The Beatles, is released.

1981 – Baseball: Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.

1983 – Soviet nuclear false alarm incident: Military officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike.