Almanac - Tuesday May 2, 2017

Today Tuesday, 2nd of May of 2017 is the 122nd day of the year. There are 243 days remaining until the end of the year. 553 days (1 year 6 months and 4 days) until Congressional elections, on Tuesday November 6, 2018. 1281 days (3 years 6 months and 1 day) from today until the next Presidential election on Tuesday November 3, 2020. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:11 am and sunset will be at 8:02 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:07 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:41 am

and the next high tide will be at 7:02 pm.

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:31 am.

Moon is 43.5% illuminated

a Waxing Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 331.18° NNW

Moon Altitude: -30.94°

Moon Distance: 233033 mi

Next Full Moon: May 10, 2017 at 2:42 pm

Next New Moon: May 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 12:16 pm

Today is…

NATIONAL FOSTER CARE DAY

NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE DAY

Baby Day

Brothers and Sisters DayAlso known as Sibling Appreciation Day

International Scurvy Awareness Day

National Concert Day

National Fire Day

National Play Your Ukulele Day

Teacher Appreciation Day

National Truffle Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

Take a Baby to Lunch Day

World Asthma Day

World Tuna Day

Today is also...

The last day of the Festival of Ridván in the Bahá'í Faith

Anniversary of the Dos de Mayo Uprising, observed in Madrid, Spain

Birth Anniversary of Third Druk Gyalpo in Bhutan

Flag Day in Poland

Indonesia National Education Day

Teachers' Day in Iran

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with...

1660 – Alessandro Scarlatti, Italian composer (d. 1725)

1729 – Catherine the Great of Russia (d. 1796)

1860 – Theodor Herzl, Jewish-Austrian philosopher, journalist and author (d. 1904)

1881 – Alexander Kerensky, Russian lawyer and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Russia (d. 1970)

1885 – Hedda Hopper, American actress and gossip columnist (d. 1966)

1892 – Manfred von Richthofen, the "Red Baron", German captain and pilot (d. 1918)

1903 – Benjamin Spock, American rower, pediatrician, and author (d. 1998)

1907 – Pinky Lee, American comedian and television host (d. 1993)

1921 – Satyajit Ray, Indian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1924 – Theodore Bikel, Austrian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2015)

1929 – Link Wray, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2005)

1936 – Engelbert Humperdinck, English singer and pianist

1937 – Lorenzo Music, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2001)

1945 – Judge Dread, English singer-songwriter (d. 1998)

1945 – Bianca Jagger, Nicaraguan-American model, actress, and activist

1946 – Lesley Gore, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

Dwayne Johnson

David Beckham

On this day in history….

1536 – Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, is arrested and imprisoned on charges of adultery, incest, treason and witchcraft.

1568 – Mary, Queen of Scots, escapes from Loch Leven Castle.

1611 – The King James Version of the Bible is published for the first time in London, England, by printer Robert Barker.

1670 – King Charles II of England grants a permanent charter to the Hudson's Bay Company to open up the fur trade in North America.

1808 – Outbreak of the Peninsular War: The people of Madrid rise up in rebellion against French occupation. Francisco de Goya later memorializes this event in his painting The Second of May 1808.

1920 – The first game of the Negro National League baseball is played in Indianapolis.

1952 – The world's first ever jet airliner, the De Havilland Comet 1 makes its maiden flight, from London to Johannesburg.

1955 – Tennessee Williams wins the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

1969 – The British ocean liner Queen Elizabeth 2 departs on her maiden voyage to New York City.

2000 – President Bill Clinton announces that accurate GPS access would no longer be restricted to the United States military.

2011 – Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI's most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.