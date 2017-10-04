Almanac - Wednesday 10/4/17

Today Wednesday, 4th of October of 2017 is the 277th day of the year.

Today is…

Balloons Around the World Day

Improve Your Office Day

International Toot Your Flute Day

International Walk to School Day

National Golf Day

National Kale Day

National Pumpkin Seed Day

National Ships-in-Bottles Day

National Taco Day

National Vodka Day

Random Acts of Poetry Day

Ten-Four Day

Today is also…

Cinnamon Roll Day (Sweden)

Day of Peace and Reconciliation (Mozambique)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lesotho from the United Kingdom in 1966.

The beginning of World Space Week (International)

World Animal Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1822 – Rutherford B. Hayes, American general, lawyer, and politician, 19th President of the United States (d. 1893)

1880 – Damon Runyon, American newspaperman and short story writer. (d. 1946)

1895 – Buster Keaton, American film actor, director, and producer (d. 1966)

1917 – Violeta Parra, Chilean singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1923 – Charlton Heston, American actor, director and gun rights activist (d. 2008)

1928 – Alvin Toffler, German-American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1937 – Jackie Collins, English-American author and actress (d. 2015)

1941 – Roy Blount, Jr., American humorist and journalist

1941 – Anne Rice, American author

1941 – Robert Wilson, American director and playwright

1942 – Bernice Johnson Reagon, American singer-songwriter

1943 – H. Rap Brown, American activist

1946 – Chuck Hagel, American sergeant and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Defense

1946 – Michael Mullen, American admiral

1946 – Susan Sarandon, American actress and activist

1948 – Duke Robillard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Stephen Gyllenhaal, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Russell Simmons, American businessman, founded Def Jam Recordings and Phat Farm

1968 – Tim Wise, American activist and author

1976 – Alicia Silverstone, American actress, producer, and author

1989 – Dakota Johnson, American model and actress

On this day in history...

1535 – The first complete English-language Bible (the Coverdale Bible) is printed, with translations by William Tyndale and Myles Coverdale.

1824 – Mexico adopts a new constitution and becomes a federal republic.

1830 – The Provisional Government of Belgium secedes from the United Kingdom of the Netherlands.

1876 – Texas A&M University opens as the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, becoming the first public institution of higher education in Texas.

1883 – First run of the Orient Express.

1895 – The first U.S. Open Men's Golf Championship administered by the United States Golf Association is played at the Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mount Rushmore.

1936 – The British Union of Fascists and various anti-fascist organizations violently clash in the Battle of Cable Street.

1941 – Norman Rockwell's Willie Gillis character debuts on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.

1985 – The Free Software Foundation is founded in Massachusetts, United States.

1991 – The Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty is opened for signature.

1992 – The Rome General Peace Accords ends a 16-year civil war in Mozambique.

2006 – Wikileaks is launched by Julian Assange.