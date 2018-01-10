Almanac - Wednesday 1/10/18

Today Wednesday, the 10th of January of 2018 is the 10th day of the year.

There are 355 days remaining until the end of the year

69 days until spring begins

300 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(9 months and 27 days from today)

1028 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 9 months and 24 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:11 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:18 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:35amand the next high tide at 7:50 pm.The only low tide of the day will be at 1:23 pm.

New Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

First Quarter Moon in 14 days on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 21 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Last Quarter Moon in 28 days on Wednesday the 7th of February of 2018 at 7:54 am

The Moon is currently 34.5% visible; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:↑ 132.17° SE

Moon Altitude:28.48°

Moon Distance:246842 mi

Next New Moon:Jan 16, 20186:17 pm

Next Full Moon:Jan 31, 20185:26 am

Next Moonset:Today1:02 pm

Today is…

Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

Peculiar People Day

Save the Eagles Day

It’s also…

Fête du Vodoun in Benin

Majority Rule Day in the Bahamas

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1392 – Johanna van Polanen, Dutch noblewoman (d. 1445)

1480 – Margaret of Austria, Duchess of Savoy (d. 1530)

1883 – Francis X. Bushman, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1966)

1883 – Aleksey Nikolayevich Tolstoy, Russian journalist, author, and poet (d. 1945)

1887 – Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1903 – Barbara Hepworth, English sculptor (d. 1975)

1904 – Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1908 – Paul Henreid, Italian-American actor and director (d. 1992)

1910 – Jean Martinon, French conductor and composer (d. 1976)

1915 – Cynthia Freeman, American author (d. 1988)

1917 – Jerry Wexler, American journalist and producer (d. 2008)

1920 – Rosella Hightower, American ballerina (d. 2008)

1924 – Ludmilla Chiriaeff, Canadian ballerina, choreographer, and director (d. 1996)

1924 – Max Roach, American drummer and composer (d. 2007)

1925 – Billie Sol Estes, American financier and businessman (d. 2013)

1927 – Gisele MacKenzie, Canadian-American singer and actress (d. 2003)

1927 – Johnnie Ray, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1990)

1928 – Philip Levine, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1928 – Peter Mathias, English historian and academic (d. 2016)

1930 – Roy E. Disney, American businessman (d. 2009)

1931 – Rosalind Howells, Baroness Howells of St Davids, Grenadian-English academic and politician

1934 – Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, 1st President of Ukraine

1935 – Ronnie Hawkins, American rockabilly singer-songwriter and guitarist

1935 – Sherrill Milnes, American opera singer and educator

1936 – Stephen E. Ambrose, American historian and author (d. 2002)

1936 – Al Goldstein, American publisher and pornographer (d. 2013)

1938 – Willie McCovey, American baseball player

1939 – David Horowitz, American activist and author

1939 – Scott McKenzie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Sal Mineo, American actor (d. 1976)

1939 – Michaela Odone, American journalist who, along with her husband, invented Lorenzo's oil (d. 2000).

1943 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1944 – Frank Sinatra, Jr., American singer and actor (d. 2016)

1945 – Rod Stewart, English singer-songwriter

1948 – Donald Fagen, American singer-songwriter and musician

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer, actor, and businessman

1949 – Linda Lovelace, American porn actress and activist (d. 2002)

1950 – Roy Blunt, American academic and politician

1953 – Pat Benatar, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Shawn Colvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Janet Jones, American actress

1961 – Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Italian-American violinist, author, and educator

1962 – Kathryn S. McKinley, American computer scientist and academic

1989 – Emily Meade, American actress

…and on this day in history…

49 BC – Julius Caesar crosses the Rubicon, signalling the start of civil war.

1776 – Thomas Paine publishes his pamphlet Common Sense.

1812 – The first steamboat on the Ohio River or the Mississippi River arrives in New Orleans, 82 days after departing from Pittsburgh.

1863 – The Metropolitan Railway, the world's oldest underground railway, opens between Paddington and Farringdon, marking the beginning of the London Underground.

1927 – Fritz Lang's futuristic film Metropolis is released in Germany.

1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.

1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.