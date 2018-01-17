Almanac - Wednesday 1/17/18

Today Wednesday, 17th of January of 2018 is the 17th day of the year.

There are 348 days remaining until the end of the year

62 days until spring begins...

293 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018(9 months and 20 days from today)

1021 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 9 months and 17 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:23 am

and sunset will be at 5:19 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:32 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:04 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:08 am

and the next low tide at 5:50 pm.

Moon: 0.2%

Near New Moon (now a Waxing Crescent)

First Quarter Moon in 7 days, on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 14 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Last Quarter Moon in 21 days on Wednesday the 7th of February of 2018 at 7:54 am

New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 29 days on Wednesday the 15th of February of 2018 at 1:05 pm

Moon Direction: ↑ 89.05° E

Moon Altitude: -33.24°

Moon Distance: 251333 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 7:44 am

Today is…

Ben Franklin Day

Blessing of the Animals at the Cathedral Day

Cable Car Day

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

Hot-Buttered Rum Day

Judgment Day

Kid Inventors' Day

National Bootlegger's Day

National Hot Heads Chili Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! You share this special days with…

1342 – Philip II, Duke of Burgundy (d. 1404)

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, American publisher, inventor, and politician, 6th President of Pennsylvania (d. 1790)

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1863 – David Lloyd George, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1863 – Konstantin Stanislavski, Russian actor and director (d. 1938

1880 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1899 – Nevil Shute, English engineer and author (d. 1960)

1905 – Peggy Gilbert, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 2007)

1922 – Luis Echeverría, Mexican academic and politician, 50th President of Mexico

1922 – Nicholas Katzenbach, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 65th United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist

1926 – Newton N. Minow, American lawyer and politician

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1931 – James Earl Jones, American actor

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1939 – Maury Povich, American talk show host and producer

1942 – Muhammad Ali, American boxer and activist (d. 2016)

1949 – Andy Kaufman, American actor and comedian (d. 1984)

1954 – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American lawyer, radio host, activist, and environmentalist

1955 – Steve Earle, American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, author and actor

1957 – Steve Harvey, American actor, comedian, television personality and game show host

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian-American actor and producer

1962 – Sebastian Junger, American journalist and author

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 46th First Lady of the United States

1970 – Genndy Tartakovsky, Russian-American animator, director, and producer

1971 – Kid Rock, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

38 BC – Octavian divorces his wife Scribonia and marries Livia Drusilla, ending the fragile peace between the Second Triumvirate and Sextus Pompey.

1904 – Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard receives its premiere performance at the Moscow Art Theatre.

1917 – The United States pays Denmark $25 million for the Virgin Islands.

1929 – Popeye the Sailor Man, a cartoon character created by E. C. Segar, first appears in the Thimble Theatre comic strip.

1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the "military–industrial complex" as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

1961 – Former Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba is murdered in circumstances suggesting the support and complicity of the governments of Belgium and the United States.

1969 – Black Panther Party members Bunchy Carter and John Huggins are killed during a meeting in Campbell Hall on the campus of UCLA

1991 – Gulf War: Operation Desert Storm begins early in the morning. Iraq fires eight Scud missiles into Israel in an unsuccessful bid to provoke Israeli retaliation.

1992 – During a visit to South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa apologizes for forcing Korean women into sexual slavery during World War II.

1994 – The 6.7 Mw Northridge earthquake shakes the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), leaving 57 people dead and more than 8,700 injured

1998 – Lewinsky scandal: Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.

2007 – The Doomsday Clock is set to five minutes to midnight in response to North Korea's nuclear testin