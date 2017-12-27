Almanac - Wednesday 12/29/17

Today, Wednesday, the 27th of December of 2017,
is the 361st day of the year
There are four days remaining until the end of the year.
314 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018 (10 months and 11 days from today)
1042 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 (2 years 10 months and 8 days from today)
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24 am
and the sun will set at 4:59 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 12:11 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:14 am
and the next high tide at 6:55 pm.
The only low tide of the day will be at 12:47 pm.
Moon: 62.3%; A Waxing Gibbous moon
Moon Direction: ↑ 315.02° NW
Moon Altitude: -38.94°
Moon Distance: 235341 mi
Next Moonrise: Today at 1:07 pm
We’ll have a full moon on New Year’s Day, Monday the 1st of January of 2018 at 6:24 pm in 5 days
The Last Quarter Moon will show on Monday the 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm in 12 days
We’ll have a New Moon Tuesday the16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm in 20 days
And we’ll see the First Quarter Moon Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm in 28 days
Today is… Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day
It’s also…
Constitution Day in North Korea
Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia
St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church; a public holiday in Romania
The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…
1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)
1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)
1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, English-American actor (d. 1954)
1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)
1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)
1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)
1911 – Anna Russell, English-Canadian singer and actress (d. 2006)
1915 – William Masters, American gynecologist, author, and academic (d. 2001)
1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author
1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist
And on this day in history…
537 – The Hagia Sophia is completed.
1831 – Charles Darwin embarks on his journey aboard the HMS Beagle, during which he will begin to formulate his theory of evolution.
1945 – The International Monetary Fund is created with the signing of an agreement by 29 nations.
1968 – Apollo program: Apollo 8 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, ending the first orbital manned mission to the Moon.
1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.
2004 – Radiation from an explosion on the magnetar SGR 1806-20 reaches Earth. It is the brightest extrasolar event known to have been witnessed on the planet.