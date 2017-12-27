Almanac - Wednesday 12/29/17

Today, Wednesday, the 27th of December of 2017,

is the 361st day of the year

There are four days remaining until the end of the year.

83 days until spring begins

314 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018 (10 months and 11 days from today)

1042 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 (2 years 10 months and 8 days from today)

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24 am

and the sun will set at 4:59 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:11 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:14 am

and the next high tide at 6:55 pm.

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:47 pm.

Moon: 62.3%; A Waxing Gibbous moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 315.02° NW

Moon Altitude: -38.94°

Moon Distance: 235341 mi

Next Moonrise: Today at 1:07 pm

We’ll have a full moon on New Year’s Day, Monday the 1st of January of 2018 at 6:24 pm in 5 days

The Last Quarter Moon will show on Monday the 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm in 12 days

We’ll have a New Moon Tuesday the16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm in 20 days

And we’ll see the First Quarter Moon Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm in 28 days

Today is… Make Cut Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

Visit the Zoo Day

It’s also…

Constitution Day in North Korea

Emergency Rescuer's Day in Russia

St. Stephen's Day in the Eastern Orthodox Church; a public holiday in Romania

The third of the Twelve Days of Christmas

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1571 – Johannes Kepler, German mathematician, astronomer, and astrologer (d. 1630)

1822 – Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist (d. 1895)

1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, English-American actor (d. 1954)

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer (d. 1992)

1905 – Cliff Arquette, American actor and comedian (d. 1974)

1906 – Oscar Levant, American pianist, composer, and actor (d. 1972)

1911 – Anna Russell, English-Canadian singer and actress (d. 2006)

1915 – William Masters, American gynecologist, author, and academic (d. 2001)

1943 – Cokie Roberts, American journalist and author

1944 – Mick Jones, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1946 – Lenny Kaye, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1969 – Sarah Vowell, American author and journalist

And on this day in history…

537 – The Hagia Sophia is completed.

1831 – Charles Darwin embarks on his journey aboard the HMS Beagle, during which he will begin to formulate his theory of evolution.

1945 – The International Monetary Fund is created with the signing of an agreement by 29 nations.

1968 – Apollo program: Apollo 8 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean, ending the first orbital manned mission to the Moon.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of fascist dictatorship.

2004 – Radiation from an explosion on the magnetar SGR 1806-20 reaches Earth. It is the brightest extrasolar event known to have been witnessed on the planet.