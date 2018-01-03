Almanac - Wednesday 1/3/18

Today is Wednesday, the 3rd of January of 2018.

It is the third day of the year.

There are 362 days remaining until the end of the year

76 days until spring begins.

307 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018.

(10 months and 4 days from today)

1035 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020.

(2 years 10 months and 1 day from today)

The sun rises this morning at 7:26 am

and the sun will set at 5:05 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:15 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:54 am

and the next high tide at 11:42 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:34 am

and the next low tide at 6:28 pm.

The Moon is 96.9% visible

A Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: ↑ 257.59° WSW

Moon Altitude: 44.48°

Moon Distance: 223193 mi

Next Moonset: Today at 8:46 am

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 8th of January of 2018 at 2:25 pm

There will be a New Moon in 14 days on Tuesday the 16th of January of 2018 at 6:17 pm

The First Quarter Moon appears in 22 days on Wednesday the 24th of January of 2018 at 2:20 pm

And a Full Moon rises in 28 days on Wednesday the 31th of January of 2018 at 5:27 am

Plus there will be a Total Lunar Eclipse

Today is…

Festival of Sleep Day

Humiliation Day

J.R.R. Tolkien Day

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Drinking Straw Day

National Write to Congress Day

Remember You Die Day

Women Rock! Day

It’s also…

Anniversary of the 1966 Coup d'état in Burkina Faso

Ministry of Religious Affairs Day in Indonesia

Tamaseseri Festival at the Hakozaki Shrine, in Fukuoka, Japan

The first day of Na-khat-se-nen-dyan toner, celebrated until January 5 in Armenia

The tenth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(Ten Lords A Leaping)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You Share this day with…

106 BC – Cicero, Roman philosopher, lawyer, and politician (d. 43 BC)

1793 – Lucretia Mott, American activist (d. 1880)

1840 – Father Damien, Flemish priest and missionary (d. 1889)

1883 – Clement Attlee, English soldier, lawyer, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1967)

1887 – Helen Parkhurst, American author and educator (d. 1973)

1892 – J.R.R. Tolkien, English writer, poet, and philologist (d. 1973)

1894 – ZaSu Pitts, American actress (d. 1963)

1897 – Marion Davies, American actress and comedian (d. 1961)

1901 – Ngô Đình Diệm, Vietnamese lawyer and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 1963)

1905 – Anna May Wong, American actress (d. 1961)

1909 – Victor Borge, Danish-American pianist and conductor (d. 2000)

1916 – Maxene Andrews, American singer (d. 1995)

1919 – Dorothy Morrison, American actress

1926 – George Martin, English composer, conductor, and producer (d. 2016)

1929 – Sergio Leone, Italian director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1943 – Van Dyke Parks, American singer-songwriter, musician, composer, author, and actor

1944 – David Atherton, English conductor, co-founded London Sinfonietta

1945 – Stephen Stills, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1950 – Victoria Principal, American actress and businesswoman

1956 – Mel Gibson, American-Australian actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Kurt Vile, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

…and on this day in history…

1521 – Pope Leo X excommunicates Martin Luther in the papal bull Decet Romanum Pontificem.

1777 – American General George Washington defeats British General Lord Cornwallis at the Battle of Princeton.

1848 – Joseph Jenkins Roberts is sworn in as the first president of Liberia.

1870 – Construction of the Brooklyn Bridge begins.

1888 – The James Lick telescope at the Lick Observatory, measuring 91 cm in diameter, is used for the first time. It was the largest refracting telescope in the world at the time.

1938 – The March of Dimes is established as a foundation to combat infant polio by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1947 – Proceedings of the U.S. Congress are televised for the first time.

1953 – Frances P. Bolton and her son, Oliver from Ohio, become the first mother and son to serve simultaneously in the U.S. Congress.

1957 – The Hamilton Watch Company introduces the first electric watch.

1959 – Alaska is admitted as the 49th U.S. state.

1977 – Apple Computer is incorporated.

1994 – More than seven million people from the former apartheid Homelands receive South African citizenship.

2000 – Final daily Peanuts comic strip.