Almanac - Wednesday 2/21/18

Today is Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

It is the 52nd day of the year.

There are 313 days remaining until the end of the year

27 days until spring begins...

258 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018

(8 months and 16 days from today)

986 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 8 months and 13 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51 am

and sunset will be at 5:57 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:00 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:39 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:11 am

and the next low tide at 8:59 pm.

The Moon is 31.1%; A Waxing Crescent moon

Moon Direction: ↑ 2.48° N

Moon Altitude:-43.11°

Moon Distance: 235907 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 10:18 am

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on the 23th of February of 2018 at 12:09 am

Full Moon on the 1st of March of 2018 at 4:51 pm

Last Quarter Moon on the 9th of March of 2018 at 3:20 am

New Moon on the 17th of March of 2018 at 5:12 am

Today is…

Card Reading Day

International Mother Language Day

National Sticky Bun Day

Single Tasking Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day in South Africa

Birthday of King Harald V in Norway

Father Lini Day in Vanuatu

Language Movement Day in Bangladesh

International Mother Language Day

The first day of the Birth Anniversary of Fifth Druk Gyalpo, celebrated until February 23. (Bhutan)

The first day of the Musikahan Festival, celebrated until February 27. (Tagum City, Philippines)

On this day in African-American History…

(from https://blackamericaweb.com/)

1933: Born this day, Nina Simone, a singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger, and civil rights activist widely associated with jazz music. Simone aspired to become a classical pianist while working in a broad range of styles including classical, jazz, blues, folk, R&B, gospel, and pop. She passed away on April 21, 2003

1936: Barbara Jordan, the first African American woman to win a seat in the Texas Senate, was born on this day.

1965: Leader, prominent figure and charismatic spokesperson for the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X, was fatally shot on this day as he delivered a speech in Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom

1969: Award winning Actress Aunjanue Ellis was born on this day in San Francisco, CA and raised on her grandmother's farm in Mississippi.

1979: Actor & Comedian Jordan Peele was born this day.

1990: Chuck Berry was a recipient of the Grammy Hall of Fame Award for his song 'Roll Over Beethoven' on this day.

1992: Eva Jessye, the first African American woman to receive international distinction as a professional choral conductor passed away on this day. She was 97 years old.

1987 -- Black Rebellion in Tampa, Florida after a young black man died being held in a choke-hold by a white police officer