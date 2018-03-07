Almanac - Wednesday 3/7/18

Today Wednesday, 7th of March of 2018 is the 66th day of the year.

There are 299 days remaining until the end of the year.

13 days until spring begins…



244 days until mid-term elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(7 months and 30 days from today)

972 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 7 months and 27 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:31 am

and sunset will be at 6:11 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:01 am

and the next high tide will be at 4:15 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:33 am

and the next low tide at 9:21 pm.

The Moon is currently 68.5% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: ↑ 179.89° S

Moon Altitude: 37.43°

Moon Distance: 245722 mi

Next New Moon: Mar 17, 20186:11 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 31, 20185:36 am

Next Moonset: Today10:07 am

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 9th of March of 2018 at 3:20 am

New Moon in 10 days on Saturday the 17th of March of 2018 at 5:12 am

First Quarter Moon in 17 days on Saturday the 24th of March of 2018 at 7:35 am

Full Moon in 23 days on Saturday the 31th of March of 2018 at 4:37 am

Today is…

Discover What Your Name Means Day

National Be Heard Day

National Cereal Day

National Crown Roast of Pork Day

Stop Bad Service Day

Today is also…

Liberation of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan

Teacher's Day in Albania

On this day in Women’s History…

March 7, 1938 – Janet Guthrie, pioneering woman auto racer, first woman to compete in Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, both in 1977

March 7, 1940 (d.1993) – Hannah Wilke, graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 1962, focused on works that celebrated female sexual pleasures, documented the ravages of treatment of an aggressive illness while dying of cancer

Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1437 – Anna of Saxony, Electress of Brandenburg (d. 1512)

1849 – Luther Burbank, American botanist and author (d. 1926)

1872 – Piet Mondrian, Dutch-American painter (d. 1944)

1873 – Madame Sul-Te-Wan, American actress (d. 1959)

1875 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1937)

1886 – Virginia Pearson, American actress (d. 1958)

1894 – Ana María O'Neill, Puerto Rican scholar and activist (d. 1981)

1895 – Dorothy de Rothschild, English philanthropist and activist (d. 1988)

1908 – Anna Magnani, Italian actress (d. 1973)

1917 – Janet Collins, American ballerina and choreographer (d. 2003)

1917 – Betty Holberton, American engineer and programmer (d. 2001)

1922 – Olga Ladyzhenskaya, Russian mathematician and academic (d. 2004)

1940 – Daniel J. Travanti, American actor

1942 – Michael Eisner, American businessman

1942 – Tammy Faye Messner, American evangelist, television personality, and talk show host (d. 2007)

1944 – Townes Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1997)

1945 – Elizabeth Moon, American lieutenant and author

1954 – Eva Brunne, Swedish bishop

1956 – Andrea Levy, English author

1959 – Donna Murphy, American actress and singer

1964 – Wanda Sykes, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 – Ruthie Henshall, English actress, singer, and dancer

1970 – Rachel Weisz, English-American actress and producer

1974 – Jenna Fischer, American actress

1979 – Amanda Somerville, American singer-songwriter

1980 – Laura Prepon, American actress

1993 – Denisa Allertová, Czech tennis player

…and on this day in history…

161 – Emperor Antoninus Pius dies and is succeeded by his adoptive sons Marcus Aurelius and Lucius Verus.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell is granted a patent for an invention he calls the "telephone".

1965 – Bloody Sunday: a group of 600 civil rights marchers is brutally attacked by state and local police in Selma, Alabama.