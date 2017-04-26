Almanac - Wednesday, 4-26-17

Thank you, Frederick Law Olmstead (1822-1903), for Prospect Park in Brooklyn, and Happy Birthday!
Today is Wednesday, April 26, 2017 the 146th day of the year with 249 days remaining.
Sunrise: 6:19am
Sunset: 7:56pm
...giving us 13 hours and 34 minutes of daylight. None of the moon will be visible, it’s new!
Tides at the Golden Gate
- High: 12:46pm
- Low: 6:01am/6:01pm
Special international celebrations today…
- Union Day - Tanzania
It’s also…
- National Golf Day
- Hug An Australian Day
- International Guide Dogs Day
- Lesbian Visibility Day
- National Help A Horse Day
- National Kids and Pets Day
- National Pretzel Day
- Richter Scale Day
- World Intellectual Property Day
- Administrative Professionals Day or Secretary's Day
On this day in…
1478 - Pazzi conspirators attacked Lorenzo and killed Giuliano de'Medici.
1514 - Copernicus made his first observations of Saturn.
1607 - The British established an American colony at Cape Henry, Virginia. It was the first permanent English establishment in the Western Hemisphere.
1819 - The first Odd Fellows lodge in the U.S. was established in Baltimore, MD.
1865 - Joseph E. Johnston surrendered the Army of Tennessee to Sherman during the American Civil War.
1865 - John Wilkes Booth was killed by the U.S. Federal Cavalry.
1906 - In Hawaii, motion pictures were shown for the first time.
1921 - Weather broadcasts were heard for the first time on radio in St. Louis, MO.
1929 - First non-stop flight from England to India was completed.
1931 - New York Yankee Lou Gehrig hit a home run but was called out for passing a runner.
1931 - NBC premiered "Lum and Abner." It was on the air for 24 years.
1937 - German planes attacked Guernica, Spain, during the Spanish Civil War for the Spanish nationalist government. This raid is considered one of the first to be attacks on a civilian population by a modern air force.
1937 - "LIFE" magazine was printed without the word "LIFE" on the cover.
1937 - "Lorenzo Jones" premiered on NBC radio.
1941 - An organ was played at a baseball stadium for the first time in Chicago, IL.
1945 - Marshal Henri Philippe Petain, the head of France's Vichy government during World War II, was arrested.
1952 - Patty Berg set a new record for major women’s golf competition when she shot a 64 over 18 holes in a tournament in Richmond, CA.
1954 - Grace Kelly was on the cover of "LIFE" magazine.
1964 - The African nations of Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged to form Tanzania.
1964 - The Boston Celtics won their sixth consecutive NBA title. They won two more before the streak came to an end.
1968 - Students seized the administration building at Ohio State University.
1982 - The British announced that Argentina had surrendered on South Georgia.
1983 - Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 1,200 for first time.
1985 - In Argentina, a fire at a mental hospital killed 79 people and injured 247.
1986 - The world’s worst nuclear disaster to date occurred at Chernobyl, in Kiev. Thirty-one people died in the incident and thousands more were exposed to radioactive material.
1998 - Auxiliary Bishop Juan Gerardi Conedera was bludgeoned to death two days after a report he'd compiled on atrocities during Guatemala's 36-year civil war was made public.
2000 - Charles Wang and Sanjay Kumar purchased the NHL's New York Islanders.
2002 - In Erfurt, Germany, an expelled student killed 17 people at his former school. The student then killed himself.
Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...
- John James Audubon 1785 - Ornithologist, naturalist, painter
- Frederick Olmsted 1822 - Journalist, landscape designer
- Jessie Redmon Fauset 1882 - Poet, essayist, novelist
- Anita Loos 1893 - Screenwriter, playwright, author
- Rudolf Hess 1895 - Adolf Hitler's Deputy in the Nazi Party
- Charles Richter 1900 - Seismologist, creator of the Richter magnitude scale used to quantify earthquakes
- Teddy Edwards 1924 - Jazz musician
- Jorgen Ingmann 1925 - Musician
- Bernard Malamud 1914 - Author of novels and short stories
- Bambi Linn 1926 - Dancer
- Carol Burnett 1933 - Actress, comedian
- Maurice Williams 1938 - Musician (Zodiacs)
- Claudine Clark 1941 - Musician
- Bobby Rydell 1942 - Singer
- Claudine Auger 1942 - Actress ("Thunderball")
- Gary Wright 1943 - Musician
- Giorgio Moroder 1944 - Record producer, songwriter, performer
- Boyd Matson 1947 - Television anchor (National Geographic Explorer, NBC's Weekend Today)
- Donna De Varona 1947 - Swimmer
- Giancarlo Esposito 1958 - Actor, director
- Roger Taylor 1960 - Musician (Duran Duran)
- Chris Mars 1961 - Artist, musician
- Joan Chen 1961 - Actress
- Michael Damian 1962 - Actor, singer, producer
- Jet Li 1963 - Actor ("Lethal Weapon 4," "War", "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor")
- Kevin James 1965 - Actor ("I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry," "The King of Queens")
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste 1967 - Actress ("Without a Trace")
- T-Boz (Tionne Tenese Watkins) 1970 - Songwriter (TLC)
- Marnette Patterson 1980 - Actress