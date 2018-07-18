Almanac - Wednesday 7/18/18

Today Wednesday, the 18th of July of 2018 is the 199th day of the year.

There are 166 days remaining until the end of the year.

66 days until autumn begins...

111 days until mid-term election Tuesday November 6, 2018

(3 months and 19 days from today)

839 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 3 months and 16 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:03 am

and sunset will be at 8:29 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:07 am

and the next high tide will be at 5:25 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:19 am

and the next low tide at 11:31 pm.

Pollen count is low-medium today at 2.9 rising to 4.6 this weekend

The Moon is currently 36.1% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 337.88° NNW

Moon Altitude: -50.06°

Moon Distance: 234515 mi

Next Full Moon: on a Friday, July 27, 20181:20 pm

Next New Moon: on a Saturday Aug 11, 2018 at 2:57 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 12:24 pm

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1867 – Margaret Brown, American philanthropist and activist (d. 1932)

1887 – Vidkun Quisling, Norwegian military officer and politician, Minister President of Norway (d. 1945)

1895 – Machine Gun Kelly, American gangster (d. 1954)

1906 – S. I. Hayakawa, Canadian-American academic and politician (d. 1992)

1906 – Clifford Odets, American director, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1963)

1908 – Peace Pilgrim, American mystic and activist (d. 1981)

1909 – Andrei Gromyko, Belarusian-Russian economist and politician, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1989)

1909 – Harriet Nelson, American singer and actress (d. 1994)

1911 – Hume Cronyn, Canadian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1913 – Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (d. 1997)

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (d. 2016)

1927 – Kurt Masur, German conductor and educator (d. 2015)

1929 – Screamin' Jay Hawkins, American R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 2000)

1933 – Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Russian poet and playwright (d. 2017)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1939 – Dion DiMucci, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Lonnie Mack, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1947 – Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician

1950 – Richard Branson, English businessman, founded Virgin Group

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, American singer-songwriter, mandolin player, and producer

1964 – Wendy Williams, American talk show host

1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Elizabeth Gilbert, American author.

…and on this day in history…

In 1932, the United States and Canada signed a treaty to develop the St. Lawrence Seaway.

1966 – Human spaceflight: Gemini 10 is launched from Cape Kennedy on a 70-hour mission that includes docking with an orbiting Agena target vehicle.

1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.

1969 – U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal basin at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Boiler Room Girl Mary Jo Kopechne.

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

1992 – A picture of the all-woman comedy singing quartet, Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.