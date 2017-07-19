Almanac - Wednesday 7/19/2017

Today Wednesday, 19th of July of 2017 is the 200th day of the year....

There are 165 days remaining until the end of the year.

475 days until Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 6, 2018

(1 year 3 months and 18 days from today)

1203 days until Presidential Elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 years 3 months and 15 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:04 am

and the sun will set at 8:29 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:44 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:12 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:39 am

and the next high tide at 8:45 pm.

The Moon is 20.9% illuminated; a Waning Crescent

Next Moonset: Today at 4:48 pm

Moon Direction: ↑ 93.64° E

Moon Altitude: 29.90°

Moon Distance: 226652 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday July 23, 2017 at 2:45 am

First Quarter Moon: Sunday July 30 at 8:23 am

Next Full Moon: Monday August 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Today is...

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

It's also...

Martyrs' Day in Burma

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with...

1814 – Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing ompany (d. 1862)

1834 – Edgar Degas, French painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1917)

1860 – Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her arents in 1892 (d. 1927)

1868 – Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1945)

1883 – Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1896 – A. J. Cronin, Scottish physician and novelist (d. 1981)

1898 – Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1905 - Edgar Snow, American journalist and author

1921 – Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1922 – George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926 – Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1937 – George Hamilton IV, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1941 – Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author

1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor

1988 – Shane Dawson, American comedian and actor

On this day in history...

1553 – King Henry VIII's daughter Mary was proclaimed Queen of England after pretender Lady Jane Grey was deposed.

1843 – Brunel's steamship the SS Great Britain is launched, becoming the first ocean-going craft with an iron hull and screw propeller, becoming the largest vessel afloat in the world.

1848 – Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1969 – Apollo 11, with Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins on board, went into orbit around the moon.

1979 – The Sandinista rebels overthrow the government of the Somoza family in Nicaragua.

1980 – The Summer Olympics began in Moscow with dozens of nations boycotting because of oviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

1984 – Congresswoman Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York won the Democratic nomination for vice president at the party's convention in San Francisco.

1997 – The Troubles: The Provisional Irish Republican Army resumes a cease-fire to end their 25-year paramilitary campaign to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

2005 – President George W. Bush announced his choice of federal appeals court judge John Roberts to replace Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

2011 – Summoned by British lawmakers to answer for a phone hacking and bribery scandal at one of his tabloids, media mogul Rupert Murdoch said he was humbled and ashamed, but accepted no responsibility for wrongdoing.