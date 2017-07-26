Almanac - Wednesday 7/26/17

Today Wednesday, 26th of July of 2017 is the 207th day of the year...

There are 158 days remaining until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:09 am

and the sun will set at 8:23 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:16 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:50 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:24 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:19 am

and the next low tide at 8:43 pm.

The Moon is 12.4% illuminated; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 27.94° NNE

Moon Altitude: -41.20°

Moon Distance: 234741 mi

Next Full Moon: Aug 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

Next New Moon: Aug 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 9:47 am

Today is…

Aunt and Uncles Day

National All Or Nothing Day

National Bagelfest Day

National Coffee Milkshake Day

One Voice Day

It's also…

Day of National Significance in Barbados

Day of the National Rebellion in Cuba

Independence Day in Liberia, celebrates the independence of Liberia from the American Colonization Society in 1847.

Independence Day in Maldives, celebrates the independence of Maldives from the United Kingdom in 1965.

Kargil Victory Day or Kargil Vijay Diwas in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1796 – George Catlin, American painter, author, and traveler (d. 1872)

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1950)

1874 – Serge Koussevitzky, Russian-American bassist, composer, and conductor (d. 1951)

1875 – Carl Jung, Swiss psychiatrist and psychotherapist (d. 1961)

1875 – Antonio Machado, Spanish poet and academic (d. 1939)

1893 – George Grosz, German painter and illustrator (d. 1959)

1894 – Aldous Huxley, English novelist and philosopher (d. 1963)

1895 – Gracie Allen, American actress and comedian (d. 1964)

1909 – Vivian Vance, American actress and singer (d. 1979)

1914 – Erskine Hawkins, American trumpet player and bandleader (d. 1993)

1921 – Jean Shepherd, American radio host, actor, and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1923 – Jan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2012)

1928 – Stanley Kubrick, American director, producer, screenwriter, and cinematographer (d. 1999)

1933 – Yomo Toro, Puerto Rican-American guitarist and composer (d. 2012)

1943 – Mick Jagger, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1945 – Helen Mirren, English actress

1957 – Nana Visitor, American actress

1962 – Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Irish singer and fiddler

1964 – Sandra Bullock, American actress and producer

1965 – Jeremy Piven, American actor and producer

1974 – Iron & Wine, American singer-songwriter

On this day in history...

1745 – The first recorded women's cricket match takes place near Guildford, England.

1775 – The office that would later become the United States Post Office Department is established by the Second Continental Congress.

1788 – New York ratifies the United States Constitution and becomes the 11th state of the United States.

1847 – Liberia declares its independence.

1882 – Premiere of Richard Wagner's opera Parsifal at Bayreuth.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1947 – Cold War: U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs the National Security Act of 1947 into United States law creating the Central Intelligence Agency, United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the United States National Security Council.

1948 – U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs Executive Order 9981, desegregating the military of the United States.

1953 – Fidel Castro leads an unsuccessful attack on the Moncada Barracks, thus beginning the Cuban Revolution. The movement took the name of the date: 26th of July Movement

1963 – Syncom 2, the world's first geosynchronous satellite, is launched from Cape Canaveral on a Delta B booster.

1977 – The National Assembly of Quebec imposes the use of French as the official language of the provincial government.

1989 – A federal grand jury indicts Cornell University student Robert T. Morris, Jr. for releasing the Morris worm, thus becoming the first person to be prosecuted under the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

1990 – The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 is signed into law by President George Bush.