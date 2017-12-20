Almanac - Wednesday December 20, 2017

Today Wednesday, 20th of December of 2017 is the 354th day of the year.

There are 11 days remaining until the end of the year

The Winter Solstice arrives tomorrow morning Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 8:28 am PST

321 days until mid-term elections Tuesday November 6, 2018(Tuesday 10 months and 17 days from today)

1049 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 years 10 months and 14 days from today)

The sun will rise at 7:22 am

and sunset will be at 4:55 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:08 pm.

the first high tide was at 1:31 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:56 am.

The first low tide will be at 6:05 am

and the next low tide at 6:44 pm.

Moon: 4.5%

Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: ↑ 77.21° ENE

Moon Altitude:-48.11°

Moon Distance: 252193 mi

Next Full Moon: Monday January 1, 2018 at 6:24 pm

Next New Moon: Tuesday January 16, 2018 at 6:17 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 9:03 am

Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I’s Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

International Human Solidarity Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

Sacagawea Day

It’s also…

Abolition of Slavery Day, also known as Fête des Cafres in Réunion, French Guiana

Bo Aung Kyaw Day in Myanmar

Earliest date for Winter solstice's eve (Northern Hemisphere), and its related observances:

Yaldā, the winter solstice day in Iran

International Human Solidarity Day

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

On this day in history…

AD 69 – Vespasian, formerly a general under Nero, enters Rome to claim the title of Emperor.

1606 – The Virginia Company loads three ships with settlers and sets sail to establish Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent English settlement in the Americas.

1803 – The Louisiana Purchase is completed at a ceremony in New Orleans.

1879 -- Thomas Edison privately demonstrated his incandescent light at Menlo Park, N.J.

1915 – World War I: The last Australian troops are evacuated from Gallipoli.

1946 – The popular Christmas film It's a Wonderful Life is first released in New York City.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

1999 – Macau is handed over to China by Portugal.

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years, 7 months and 29 days.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1868 – Harvey Samuel Firestone, American businessman, founded the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company (d. 1938)

1898 --Irene Dunne , American actress

1901 -- Robert Van de Graaff , American physicist and inventor

1902 -- Max Lerner, American educator and columnist

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist