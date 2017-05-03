Almanac - Wednesday May 3, 2017

Today Wednesday, 3rd of May of 2017 is the 123rd day of the year. There are 242 days remaining until the end of the year. 552 days until the next Congressional Elections on Tuesday November 06 2018, 1 year 6 months and 3 days from today. 1280 days until the next Presidential Election onTuesday November 03 2020, 3 years 5 months and 31 days from today. The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:10 am and sunset will be at 8:03 pm. Today we will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of sunlight.

Today is….

Garden Meditation Day

Great American Grump Out

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Lumpy Rug Day

National Raspberry Popover DayAlso known as National Raspberry Tart Day

National Specially-abled Pets DayAlso known as Disabled Pets Day

National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

Paranormal Day

Public Radio Day

Wordsmith Day

Today is also…

Constitution Memorial Day in Japan

Constitution Day in Poland

International Sun Day

World Press Freedom Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with

1469 – Niccolò Machiavelli, Italian historian and philosopher (d. 1527)

1481 – Juana de la Cruz Vázquez Gutiérrez, Spanish abbess of the Franciscan Third Order Regular (d. 1534)

1886 – Marcel Dupré, French organist and composer (d. 1971)

1898 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1978)

1903 – Bing Crosby, American singer and actor (d. 1977)

1906 – Mary Astor, American actress (d. 1987)

1910 – Norman Corwin, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2011)

1912 – Virgil Fox, American organist and composer (d. 1980)

1912 – May Sarton, American poet, novelist and memoirist (d. 1995)

1913 – William Inge, American playwright and novelist (d. 1973)

1919 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (The Weavers and Almanac Singers) (d. 2014)

1920 – John Lewis, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)

1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, American boxer (d. 1989)

1924 – Yehuda Amichai, German-Israeli author and poet (d. 2000)

1933 – James Brown, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (The Famous Flames and The J.B.'s) (d. 2006)

1934 – Georges Moustaki, Egyptian-French singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1934 – Frankie Valli, American singer and actor

1940 – David Koch, American engineer, businessman, and philanthropist

1951 – Christopher Cross, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Angela Bofill, American singer-songwriter

1959 – Ben Elton, English actor, director, and screenwriter

1963 – Mona Siddiqui, Pakistani-Scottish journalist and academic

On this day in history...

752 – Mayan king Bird Jaguar IV of Yaxchilan in modern-day Chiapas, Mexico assumes the throne.

1715 – A total solar eclipse was visible across northern Europe, and northern Asia, as predicted by Edmond Halley to within 4 minutes accuracy.

1802 – Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city.

1913 – Raja Harishchandra the first full-length Indian feature film is released, marking the beginning of the Indian film industry.

1921 – The Partition of Ireland; The Government of Ireland Act 1920 is passed, dividing Ireland into Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.

1937 – Gone with the Wind, a novel by Margaret Mitchell, wins the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

1952 – The Kentucky Derby is televised nationally for the first time, on the CBS network.

1957 – Walter O'Malley, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers, agrees to move the team from Brooklyn, to Los Angeles.

1960 – The Off-Broadway musical comedy The Fantasticks opens in New York City's Greenwich Village, eventually becoming the longest-running musical of all time.

1960 – The Anne Frank House museum opens in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

1963 – The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the "Birmingham campaign" protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the Civil Rights Movement.

1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago is topped out at 1,451 feet as the world's tallest building.

1978 – The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as "spam") is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.

2001 – The United States loses its seat on the U.N. Human Rights Commission for the first time since the commission was formed in 1947.