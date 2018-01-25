Alphabet Rockers on making socially conscious hip-hop for kids that inspires conversation

When we think of hip-hop shows, we may think of night clubs and big loud concert halls. But how bout 11 a.m. at the public library in the kids section?

That’s where you may find Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers. The band has brought hip-hop to young kids through song, dance, and they tackle some hard hitting subjects like race relations and social injustice. Bandmates Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Shepherd Jr. joined me in studio to share their new album called ‘Rise. Shine. #Woke.’

"We believe that if a person of color that is young has to know about these things, than why should anybody else not have to know about these things?"

You can catch Alphabet Rockers at Ashkenaz in Berkeley Feb 11, and at the San Francisco Public Library Feb 12.