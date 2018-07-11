Americans feeling squeezed: It's not your fault, says Alissa Quart

Journalist Alissa Quart has a message for the struggling middle class: You’re not alone and it’s not your fault. In her new book, Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America, she tells the story of the predicament facing the middle class – people who’ve “done everything right,” but can’t get ahead.

She shows how politicians have failed families and individuals who've been wrung out by a system that doesn’t support them and enriches a tiny elite. What are real solutions to this crisis?

Guest:

Alissa Quart, journalist, writer, executive editor of the non-profit Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and author of four non-fiction books including Branded, Monetized, and Squeezed

Web Resources:

The Guardian: For the struggling middle class, Alissa Quart has a message: you're not alone

In These Times: Is it time for parents to unionize?

New York Times: In the Middle Class, and Barely Getting By

Christian Science Monitor: 'Squeezed' paints a dark picture of an American middle class that can't keep up