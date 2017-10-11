Amid new North Bay fires, investigators scrutinize PG&E power lines

Wildfires tearing through California wine country have flared up again, destroying hundreds more buildings and leading to new evacuation orders.

Authorities raised the death toll to 21 and warned that the number would rise. At least 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed since the wildfires started Sunday, making them the third deadliest and most destructive blazes in state history.

Cal Fire is looking into whether reports of power lines falling down and electrical transformers exploding may have led to the disaster.

The East Bay Times carried a story about PG&E’s potential culpability. It was co-written by Paul Rogers, the science editor at KQED and environment writer at the San Jose Mercury News. He spoke with KALW’s Ben Trefny.