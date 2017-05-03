Apply to KALW/RYSE Audio Storytelling Fellowship

Calling all young Richmond storytellers! Do you want to learn how to tell stories in sound? Get the basics for sound recording, editing, and making your own podcast or radio show? Tell stories about where you live? KALW Public Radio is partnering with RYSE Center to offer a 6-week audio storytelling workshop!

"Our Richmond"

RYSE Center and KALW Public Radio are partnering to produce a summer audio storytelling fellowship for young people age 18-21 who live in Richmond. The aim of the fellowship is to create audio/multimedia pieces that speak to the experience of youth in Richmond today: what's your daily life like; what are you concerned about; what do you want for the future of your city; what do you think people don't know about you?

Training will be led by KALW staff and will include field recording, interviewing, scripting, voicing, digital audio editing, and story structure.

When : May 24 to June 28.

: May 24 to June 28. Location : RYSE Center

: RYSE Center Time Commitment : Once-a-week 2.5-hour class (Wed 5-7:30pm) plus 2 hours flexible-schedule lab time per week.

: Once-a-week 2.5-hour class (Wed 5-7:30pm) plus 2 hours flexible-schedule lab time per week. Pay: Fellows will receive a $300 stipend for completion of the program and their audio piece.

Finished pieces will air on KALW radio, be published online on KALW's website and may be performed at a live show, Sights & Sounds of Richmond, in July 2017.

Who we're looking for:

Richmond residents age 18-21 with a passion for creativity and self-expression, and a desire to share their story and perspective with the world. Previous experience with writing, public speaking, and/or digital audio or video editing is a plus.

Please complete the following application form by 11:59 p.m. PST, May 14, 2017: https://goo.gl/forms/A2QjJ7U4l5eUOgTF2

Questions? Contact KALW Managing Editor Jen Chien at jchien.media@gmail.com.