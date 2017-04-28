Today is Friday April 28, 2017 The 118th day of 2017-- 247 left Sunrise this morning 6:15 a.m. set: 7:58 p.m. 13:42 hours of daylight Moonrise: 8:20 a.m. set: 10:46 p.m. . SPECIAL CELEBRATIONS TODAY: Today is :Arbor Day, Biological Clock Day, National Hairball Awareness Day,National Blueberry Pie Day,National Superhero's Day, Teach your children to save Day and World Day for Safety and Health at Work Day. This day in History: 0357 - Constantius II visited Rome for the first time. 1282 - Villagers in Palermo led a revolt against French rule in Sicily. 1635 - Virginia Governor John Harvey was accused of treason and removed from office. 1686 - The first volume of Isaac Newton's "Principia Mathamatic" was published. 1788 - Maryland became the seventh state to ratify the U.S. constitution. 1789 - A mutiny on the British ship Bounty took place when a rebel crew took the ship and set sail to Pitcairn Island. The mutineers left Captain W. Bligh and 18 sailors adrift. 1818 - U.S. President James Monroe proclaimed naval disarmament on the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. 1896 - The Addressograph was patented by J.S. Duncan. 1902 - A revolution broke out in the Dominican Republic. 1910 - First night air flight was performed by Claude Grahame-White in England. 1914 - W.H. Carrier patented the design of his air conditioner. 1916 - The British declared martial law throughout Ireland. 1919 - The League of Nations was founded. 1920 - Azerbaijan joined the USSR. 1923 - The British Empire Exhibition Stadium (or Empire Stadium) opened to the public. 1930 - The first organized night baseball game was played in Independence, Kansas. 1932 - The yellow fever vaccine for humans was announced. 1937 - The first animated-cartoon electric sign was displayed on a building on Broadway in New York City. It was created by Douglas Leight. 1945 - Benito Mussolini and his mistress Clara Petacci were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country. 1946 - The Allies indicted Tojo with 55 counts of war crimes. 1947 - Norwegian anthropologist Thor Heyerdahl and five others set out in a balsa wood craft known as Kon Tiki to prove that Peruvian Indians could have settled in Polynesia. The trip began in Peru and took 101 days to complete the crossing of the Pacific Ocean. 1952 - The U.S. occupation of Japan officially ended when a treaty with the U.S. and 47 other countries went into effect. 1953 - French troops evacuated northern Laos. 1957 - Mike Wallace was seen on TV for the first time. He was the host of "Mike Wallace Interviews." 1959 - Arthur Godfrey was seen for the last time in the final broadcast of "Arthur Godfrey and His Friends" on CBS-TV. 1962 - In the Sahara Desert of Algeria, a team led by Red Adair used explosives to put out the well fire known as the Devil's Cigarette Lighter. The fire was caused by a pipe rupture on November 6, 1961. 1965 - The U.S. Army and Marines invaded the Dominican Republic to evacuate Americans. 1967 - Muhammad Ali refused induction into the U.S. Army and was stripped of boxing title. He cited religious grounds for his refusal. 1969 - Charles de Gaulle resigned as president of France. 1969 - In Santa Rosa, CA, Charles M. Schulz's Redwood Empire Ice Arena opened. 1977 - Christopher Boyce was convicted of selling U.S. secrets. 1985 - The largest sand castle in the world was completed near St. Petersburg, FL. It was four stories tall. 1988 - In Maui, HI, one flight attendant was killed when the fuselage of a Boeing 737 ripped open in mid-flight. 1989 - Mobil announced that they were divesting from South Africa because congressional restrictions were too costly. 1992 - The U.S. Agriculture Department unveiled a pyramid-shaped recommended-diet chart. 1994 - Former CIA official Aldrich Ames, who had given U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union and then Russia, pled guilty to espionage and tax evasion. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. 1996 - U.S. President Clinton gave a 4 1/2 hour videotaped testimony as a defense witness in the criminal trial of his former Whitewater business partners. 1997 - A worldwide treaty to ban chemical weapons took effect. Russia and other countries such as Iraq and North Korea did not sign. 1999 - The U.S. House of Representatives rejected (on a tie vote of 213-213) a measure expressing support for NATO's five-week-old air campaign in Yugoslavia. The House also voted to limit the president's authority to use ground forces in Yugoslavia. 2000 - Jay Leno received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 2001 - A Russian rocket launched from Central Asia with the first space tourist aboard. The crew consisted of California businessman Dennis Tito and two cosmonauts. The destination was the international space station. 2008 - India set a world record when it sent 10 satellites into orbit from a single launch IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY YOU SHARE IT WITH: James Monroe 1758 - 5th U.S. President, nickname: The Last Cocked Hat Charles Stuart 1795 - British explorer of Australia Phoebe Sarah Hertha Ayrton 1854 - Engineer, mathematician, physicist, inventor Louise Homer 1871 - Opera singer Sidney Toler 1874 - Actor ("Charlie Chan at the Wax Museum", "The Jade Mask") Lionel Barrymore 1878 - Actor ("Captains Courageous", "It's a Wonderful Life") Red (Charles Frederick) Lucas 1902 - Baseball player, "The Nashvilled Narcissus" Odette Sansom Hallowes 1912 - Special operations during World War I Robert Anderson 1917 - Playwright ("Tea and Sympathy", "The Nun's Story") Rowland Evans 1921 - Journalist (Nelle) Harper Lee 1926 - Author ("To Kill A Mockingbird") Blossom Dearie 1926 - Musician (Blue Stars) Carolyn Jones 1930 - Actress (TV: "The Addams Family") Jackie (John George) Brandt 1934 - Baseball player Saddam Hussein 1937 - Iraqi leader Madge Sinclair 1938 - Actress ("Trapper John M.D.", "Coming to America") Ann-Margret (Olsson) 1941 - Singer, actress ("Viva Las Vegas", "Grumpy Old Men") John Wolters 1945 - Musician (Dr. Hook) Marcia Strassman 1948 - Actress ("Welcome Back Kotter", "Another Stakeout"), singer Pablo (Arnoldo) Torrealba 1948 - Baseball player Bruno Kirby 1949 - Actor ("The Basketball Diaries", "When Harry Met Sally") Paul Guilfoyle 1955 - Actor ("CSI: Crime Scene Investigation") Jay Leno 1950 - Comedian, television talk show host ("The Tonight Show") Jim Wiley 1950 - Hockey player Mary McDonnell 1953 - Actress Tony Peters 1953 - Football player Kim Gordon 1953 - Musician (Sonic Youth) Barry Larkin 1964 - Baseball player Too Short 1966 - Rapper Chris Young 1971 - Actor ("Falcon Crest", "The Great Outdoors") Simba Khali 1971 - Actress Big Gipp 1973 - Rapper Elisabeth Rohm 1973 - Actress Jorge Garcia 1973 - Actor ("Becker", "Lost") Penelope Cruz 1974 - Actress Nate Richert 1978 - Actor Jessica Alba 1981 - Actress ("Dark Angel") Harry Shum Jr. 1982 - Actor ("Glee") Jenna Ushkowitz 1986 - Actor ("Glee")