The Art of Kathak ~ More Bay Area Playwrights Festival ~ Summer Reading Suggestions

This week on Open Air, guest host Judith Seeger talks with Charlotte Moraga and Celine Schein Das, respectively artistic director and executive director of the newly formed Chitresh Das Institute, about this weekend’s inaugural season of the institute, featuring the world premiere of ‘The Art of Kathak’, a traditional Kathak solo performance by Charlotte Moraga, accompanied by tabla master Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri, who will also join us in the studio.

The performances, this weekend (July 21-23) at Z Space in San Francisco, also include ‘Shradhanjali’ by the Chitresh Das Youth Company, and excerpts from ‘Mantram’, Moraga’s newest work-in-progress.

Stopping by from the 2017 Bay Area Playwrights Festival (BAPF) are Hillary Bettis and Bennet Fisher, plus director Susannah Martin and dramaturg Nakissa Etemad, to discuss the new plays ‘Magic City’ (Bettis) and ‘Damascus’ (Fisher), both part of this 40th anniversary edition of the BAPF. The festival, which started last weekend, incubates and showcases six newly written, unfinished works by an extraordinary group of culturally diverse, rising American playwrights who were selected from nearly 500 submissions. Ongoing through July 23 at Custom Made Theatre, 533 Sutter Street in the heart of San Francisco’s Theater District.

Plus, Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, has tips for summer reading, including some that are related to the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death; and he offers two movie reviews: ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘The Gatekeepers’.

Open Air with guest host Judith Seeger; heard live on July 20, 2017, at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…