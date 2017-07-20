Artist Yetunde Olagbaju on bringing "radical vulnerability" to her work

Yetunde Olagbaju grew up in Minnesota but has embedded herself in the Bay Area’s creative scene as a multidisciplinary artist and youth arts educator. Her work ranges from video, and installation to performance, and often deals with themes of personal memory, ritual, and vulnerability. She sat down with KALW’s Jen Chien to talk about building human connections through the practice of art.

OLAGBAJU: A lot of my thought process goes toward being radically vulnerable in talking about our emotions. And being able to empathize, and being able to practice being empathetic to other people and with other people, and having that process be transparent.

You can see Yetunde Olagbaju's art in the current show “The Black Woman is God” up at SOMArts in San Francisco.