Related Programs: 
Audiograph
Crosscurrents

Audiograph's Sound of the Week: Bethel Island

By 1 hour ago

We played you this sound, and asked you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it.

This auditory guessing game is part of Audiograph, a crowd-sourced collaborative radio project mapping the sonic signature of each of the Bay Area’s nine counties. By using the sounds of voices, nature, industry, and music, Audiograph tells the story of where you live, and the people who live there with you. Every Thursday, we reveal the origins of that week's sound on Crosscurrents, and here in weekly blog posts.

Listen above for the full answer...

CARL KRIGBAUM: "This is East Bay, they call it. It's just about the furthest you can get on East Contra Costa County."

We'll have a new sound for you to guess and another chance to win next week. 

In the meantime, is there a sound from your life that should be featured on Audiograph? Call at 415-264-7106 and tell us about the sound of where you live.

Check out our FacebookTwitter and Soundcloud pages to hear more from Audiograph.

This story originally aired in February of 2014. 

Tags: 
Audiograph
delta
Bethel Island

Related Content

Can you guess the Audiograph sound this week? February 22, 2014

By Feb 23, 2014
Poster designed by Rich Black

This is Audiograph--the Bay Area’s sonic signature. 

Each week, we’ll play you a sound recorded somewhere in the Bay Area. Your job? Listen to the sound (in the player above), figure out where it was recorded, and what exactly it is, then call us to let us know.

If you think you can identify this Audiograph sound of the week, call 415-264-7106. Also, tell us where to record next. We’ll give away a KALW t-shirt every week to one lucky caller. 

Navigating the Delta: Holding on to a Boating Economy and Culture

By Lisa Morehouse May 26, 2015
Lisa Morehouse

Water is the defining feature of the Delta, and recreation on the water is a big part of the economy and culture of this place. There are about 8 million visits to the Delta each year for activities like fishing, wind-surfing, water-skiing, and house-boating. The population just outside the Delta interior has grown significantly over the last 20 years, so it would make sense that the boating and fishing industries would have grown a lot, too. But they haven’t.