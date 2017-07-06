Audiograph's Sound of the Week: Drag Queen Story Hour

All week long, we've been playing a sound and asking you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it.

This auditory guessing game is part of Audiograph, a crowd-sourced collaborative radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature. Audiograph tells the story of where you live, and the people who live there with you. Every Thursday, we tell you the story behind our weekly mystery sound on Crosscurrents, and here in weekly blog posts.

YVES ST. CROISSANT: The feeling of acceptance does a lot for the little boy inside of me that didn't feel, I mean, that was a really dark place for me. So it's almost like the opposite of depression and darkness that exists within me. So it's healing.

If you’d like to see Drag Queen Story Hour at your local library, you can get in contact with them directly here. One of the queens we met in that story, Black Benatar, is a reporter for KALW.