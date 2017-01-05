Related Programs: 
Audiograph's Sound of the Week: Green Gulch Zen Center

By David Boyer 1 hour ago
Here's the sound we played as a clue. We asked you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it. 

This auditory guessing game is part of Audiograph, a crowd-sourced collaborative radio project mapping the sonic signature of each of the Bay Area's nine counties. By using the sounds of voices, nature, industry, and music, Audiograph tells the story of where you live, and the people who live there with you.

CATHERINE GAMMON: There’s a drum that indicates the hour and a bell that indicates the portion of the hour. They’re not music exactly, but they have patterns and the patterns communicate. They’re like a language of sound.

The Green Gulch Zen Center offers free, public programs every Sunday, including Zazen meditation instruction and a Dharma talk. You can also stay overnight at Green Gulch, as a guest, student or as part of a retreat. For more information, visit their website.

This story originally aired in January of 2014. 

Is there a sound from your life that should be featured on Audiograph? Call at 415-264-7106 and tell us about the sound of where you live.

