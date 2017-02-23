Related Programs: 
Audiograph's Sound of the Week: SoundBox

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs 21 seconds ago
  Cory Weaver

All week long, we've been playing this sound and asking you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it.

This auditory guessing game is part of Audiograph, a crowd-sourced collaborative radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature. Audiograph tells the story of where you live, and the people who live there with you. Every Thursday, we tell you the story behind our weekly mystery sound on Crosscurrents, and here in weekly blog posts.  

 

Edwin Outwater: There’s no sense of tradition because it’s a new tradition. I've learned that the audience has infinite capacity for intensity, humor, sadness - you know, deep emotional experiences - and in fact they’re desperately craving those so the intention to dumb down is always the wrong intention.

Listen above for the full answer.

Congratulations to this week's winner, Melissa Kleinbart!

