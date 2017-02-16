Audiograph's Sound of the Week: Tanforan

All week long, we've been playing this sound and asking you to guess what exactly it is and where exactly in the Bay Area we recorded it.

This auditory guessing game is part of Audiograph, a crowd-sourced collaborative radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature. Audiograph tells the story of where you live, and the people who live there with you. Every Thursday, we tell you the story behind our weekly mystery sound on Crosscurrents, and here in weekly blog posts.

Tomoye Takahashi: Our family was told to go to the furthest end where the horse stables were. And where one thoroughbred horse was stabled, we five adults were squeezed in.

Listen above for the full answer.

Congratulations to this week's winner, Jan Murota!

Check out our Facebook, Twitter, and Soundcloud pages to hear more from Audiograph.