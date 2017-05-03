‘Babi Yar’ @ Berkeley Symphony ~ Smuin’s ‘Dance Series 2’ ~ ‘The Encounter’ @ The Curran

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe’s guests include Berkeley Symphony Executive Director René Mandel, who discusses the performance of Shostakovich’s choral masterpiece Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’, on May 4 at Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley, plus the orchestra’s collaboration with KALW.

Also, a conversation with choreographer Trey McIntyre about Smuin's ‘Dance Series 2’, which features ‘Be Here Now’, a world premiere tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, May 5 - June 3 at locations in Mountain View, Walnut Creek, San Francisco and Carmel. Also included are works by Smuin’s choreographer-in-residence Amy Seiwert’s visually stunning ‘Broken Open’; and the world premiere of ‘The Poetry of Being’ by Smuin dancer Nicole Haskins.

And, stopping by from The Curran theater are actor Simon McBurney and sound designer Gareth Fry, to share details about ‘The Encounter’. Conceived, starring, and directed by Simon McBurney, the show is based on the novel ‘Amazon Beaming’ by Petro Popescu, and focuses on the true story of National Geographic photojournalist Loren McIntyre who trekked into the Amazon rainforest in 1971 in hopes of capturing a tribe that hasn't had contact with the outside world. Through May 7…

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, May 4 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…