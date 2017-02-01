Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

Bay Area Beats: Bang Data

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents
  • Odell Hussey / cropped and resized

When Deuce Eclipse and Juan Manuel Caipo joined forces in 2008, they wanted to make music that could do two things: provide information, and make beats that bang. Their band, Bang Data does just that. Deuce Eclipse comes from the world of hip-hop as an emcee and a b-boy - while Juan mostly played rock before joining the band.

Together, both Juan and Deuce combine influences from other genres, from cumbia to hip hop to metal. Bang Data came into KALW’s studio to talk about their music, and play some acoustic versions of their favorite tracks in this edition of Bay Area Beats.

Deuce Eclipse: Bang Data just stuck. And it's exactly what the music is. It's that force of nature with the sound, backed with information.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

Tags: 
Bay Area Beats
Deuce Eclipse
Juan Manuel Caipo
Bang Data
Cumbia
hip-hop

Related Content

Bay Area Beats: Village Road Trio

By Jen Chien & James Rowlands Jan 26, 2017
Courtesy of Village Road Trio

 

The Village Road Trio reimagines classical music with folk influences. The trio shared some of their music in this edition of Bay Area Beats.