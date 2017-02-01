Bay Area Beats: Bang Data

When Deuce Eclipse and Juan Manuel Caipo joined forces in 2008, they wanted to make music that could do two things: provide information, and make beats that bang. Their band, Bang Data does just that. Deuce Eclipse comes from the world of hip-hop as an emcee and a b-boy - while Juan mostly played rock before joining the band.

Together, both Juan and Deuce combine influences from other genres, from cumbia to hip hop to metal. Bang Data came into KALW’s studio to talk about their music, and play some acoustic versions of their favorite tracks in this edition of Bay Area Beats.

Deuce Eclipse: Bang Data just stuck. And it's exactly what the music is. It's that force of nature with the sound, backed with information.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.