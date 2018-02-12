Richard Quitevis is better known as DJ QBERT. He's been a pioneer in the art of DJ turntablism for close to 30 years.

The four time DMC scratching champion grew up in San Francisco’s Excelsior District. He was introduced to hip-hop in the early 1980’s and became famous in the Bay Area’s Filipino American mobile DJ scene as a founding member of the Invisibl Skratch Picklz.

In this edition of Bay Area Beats, DJ QBERT tells us about the first time he ever touched a turntable, and talks about his involvement with two classic hip-hop albums: Dirt Style, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2017, and Dr. Octagonecologyst, which turns 22 this year.

"We were making up techniques on accident by just guessing."

DJ QBERT will be performing with Dan the Automator and Kool Keith Sunday, February 18 at The Fillmore in San Francisco.