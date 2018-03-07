Bay Area Beats: Faisal Zedan

Oakland’s Faisal Zedan is a musician from a village in southern Syria. Growing up, his family loved music, and he grew to be obsessed with Arabic drums called darabukkas.

He came to California in 1992 and started his music career playing works from Syria, Turkey, Greece and the Balkans. He’s played with Joan Baez, Gorillaz, and Khalil Shaheed.

Today he performs and teaches Arabic drumming around the Bay Area and beyond.

And for him, it’s more than just drumming.

"A lot of people come and express appreciation, and some of them want to learn music, or at least get to know about it, and the culture. Because it's also reflecting and understanding our culture, and it really can connect people."

