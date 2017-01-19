Bay Area inauguration events

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at noon on Friday, Jan. 20. Nearly 2,500 miles away from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the Bay Area will mark the occasion with dance parties, readings, protests and more. Here are a few of those events.
Thursday
- When: 6:45 p.m.
- Where: Laney College's Odell Johnson Theater
- What: Professor Ian Haney López, Pastor Michael McBride and comedian Zahra Noorbakhsh join W. Kamau Bell’s live radio show on inauguration eve to “examine this very terrifying, but hopefully unifying point in our history.”
- Cost: $25
The 48-Hills Pre-Trumpocalypse Happy Hour
- When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Stud Bar
- What: A fundraiser for media outlet 48 Hills with drinks, food and progressive political figures.
- Cost: $25
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Across the Bay Area
- What: Outside theaters across the U.S., people will “create a ‘light’ for dark times ahead.” Participating local theaters include the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Shotgun Players, American Conservatory Theater, Z Space, The Marsh and more. Click the link to see more local participants.
- Cost: Free
Friday
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival presents: We the People: An Inauguration Alternative
- When: 9 - 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Bayview Opera House
- What: Actors and community members will read the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and selected Shakespeare speeches. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own readings.
- Cost: Free
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Golden Gate Bridge
- What: Forming a human chain that will span the Golden Gate Bridge to “celebrate unity and love in the face of divisiveness and hate.”
- Cost: Free
Prayer-Reflection-Action at GLIDE
- When: 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 330 Ellis St., San Francisco
- What: GLIDE welcomes people of all beliefs to use its sanctuary (12 to 2 p.m.), participate in vision-building (2 - 4 p.m.) and take part in a prayer vigil (5:30 to 7:30).
- Cost: Free
San Francisco Log Cabin Republicans Inauguration Potluck
- When: 5 p.m.
- Where: Address available upon RSVP
- What: A potluck celebrating the inauguration.
- Cost: Free
SF Protest Against Trump on Inauguration Day
- When: 5 – 7 p.m.
- Where: UN Plaza, San Francisco
- What: An anti-Trump protest organized by the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition.
- Cost: Free
- When: 7 - 9 PM
- Where: Bayview Opera House
- What: The opening of 3rd Street Village art collective’s show of political art.
- Cost: Free
Love Trumps Hate: The Throwback Party for America
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Rickshaw Stop
- What: A dance party to benefit Planned Parenthood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, La Raza Centro Legal and Earthjustice.
- Cost: $25
Not Our President with Hadley & the Hippies and Los Bros
- When: 8 — 11:59 p.m.
- Where: Ashkenaz
- What: An inauguration “antidote” event of live music, dancing, poetry and speakers from Code Pink and local progressive groups.
- Cost: $15
Inauguration Day Sidewalk Protest in the Peninsula
- When: 12 to 1 p.m.
- Where: Along El Camino Real from San Francisco to San Jose
- What: A sidewalk demonstrations along El Camino Real through three counties.
- Cost: Free
- When: 8 - 11 p.m.
- Where: Home on Treasure Island
- What: Food, cocktails and music to benefit environmental, reproductive rights, immigrant rights and LGBTQ rights organizations.
- Cost: $85
Free admission to UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive
- When: 11 AM–9 PM
- Where: BAMPFA, 2155 Center Street Berkeley
- What: The archive’s exhibits and expanded programming are open to the public Friday, including classes, discussions, film screenings.
- Cost: Free
Saturday
- When: Throughout the day
- Where: Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and more
- What: Demonstrations across the Bay Area affiliated with the Women’s March on Washington. Click the link above for details.
- Cost: None
Resist Trump - #OccupyInauguration Rally
- When: 12 - 3 p.m.
- Where: Frank Ogawa Plaza
- What: Socialist Alternative's “family-friendly”-billed protest will merge with the Oakland Women’s March.
- Cost: Free