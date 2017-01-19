Bay Area inauguration events

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at noon on Friday, Jan. 20. Nearly 2,500 miles away from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the Bay Area will mark the occasion with dance parties, readings, protests and more. Here are a few of those events.

Are we missing an event? Email news@kalw.org.

Thursday

Kamau Right Now!

: Laney College's Odell Johnson Theater What : Professor Ian Haney López, Pastor Michael McBride and comedian Zahra Noorbakhsh join W. Kamau Bell’s live radio show on inauguration eve to “examine this very terrifying, but hopefully unifying point in our history.”

The 48-Hills Pre-Trumpocalypse Happy Hour

: The Stud Bar What : A fundraiser for media outlet 48 Hills with drinks, food and progressive political figures.

The Ghostlight Project

: Across the Bay Area What : Outside theaters across the U.S., people will “create a ‘light’ for dark times ahead.” Participating local theaters include the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Shotgun Players, American Conservatory Theater, Z Space, The Marsh and more. Click the link to see more local participants.

Friday

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival presents: We the People: An Inauguration Alternative

: Bayview Opera House What : Actors and community members will read the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and selected Shakespeare speeches. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own readings.

Bridge Together Golden Gate

: Golden Gate Bridge What : Forming a human chain that will span the Golden Gate Bridge to “celebrate unity and love in the face of divisiveness and hate.”

Prayer-Reflection-Action at GLIDE

When: 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 330 Ellis St., San Francisco

What: GLIDE welcomes people of all beliefs to use its sanctuary (12 to 2 p.m.), participate in vision-building (2 - 4 p.m.) and take part in a prayer vigil (5:30 to 7:30).

Cost: Free

San Francisco Log Cabin Republicans Inauguration Potluck

: Address available upon RSVP What : A potluck celebrating the inauguration.

SF Protest Against Trump on Inauguration Day

: UN Plaza, San Francisco What: An anti-Trump protest organized by the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition.

"You Have A Voice” Opening

: Bayview Opera House What : The opening of 3rd Street Village art collective’s show of political art.

Love Trumps Hate: The Throwback Party for America

: Rickshaw Stop What : A dance party to benefit Planned Parenthood, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, La Raza Centro Legal and Earthjustice.

Not Our President with Hadley & the Hippies and Los Bros

: Ashkenaz What : An inauguration “antidote” event of live music, dancing, poetry and speakers from Code Pink and local progressive groups.

Inauguration Day Sidewalk Protest in the Peninsula

: Along El Camino Real from San Francisco to San Jose What : A sidewalk demonstrations along El Camino Real through three counties.

The Blue Ball

: Home on Treasure Island What : Food, cocktails and music to benefit environmental, reproductive rights, immigrant rights and LGBTQ rights organizations.

Free admission to UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

: BAMPFA, 2155 Center Street Berkeley What : The archive’s exhibits and expanded programming are open to the public Friday, including classes, discussions, film screenings.

Saturday

Women’s March Bay Area

: Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose and more What : Demonstrations across the Bay Area affiliated with the Women’s March on Washington. Click the link above for details.

