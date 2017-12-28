BBC Correspondents Look Ahead to 2018

To get a sense of what might be in store for 2018, tune in for the BBC Correspondents Look Ahead.

Owen Bennett-Jones will be joined by a group of senior BBC journalists to forecast what is likely to happen over the coming year. While the correspondents don't claim to have the power of clairvoyance, they will identify some of the major trends, ideas and people likely to shape our lives over the next twelve months. This year's panel includes Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell, diplomatic correspondent James Robbins, Europe correspondent Kevin Connolly, and special correspondent Jim Naughtie.

Friday, December 29th at 10am & 5pm.