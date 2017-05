Tune in to the full 2016-17 season of the Berkeley Symphony, Monday evenings in May at 9pm, hosted by David Latulippe

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 9pm (concert from 10/13/16)

Edwin Outwater, guest conductor

Paul Dresher: Crazy Eights & Fractured Symmetries

(Berkeley Symphony commission, World Premiere)

Erich Korngold: Violin Concerto

Philippe Quint, violin

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka