Bernstein’s ‘Candide’ @ SF Symphony ~ Our Great Tchaikovsky ~ Born Yesterday ~ The Parting

This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with soprano Sheri Greenawald and baritone Hadleigh Adams about the upcoming San Francisco Symphony concert production of Leonard Bernstein's ‘Candide’, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas as part of the season-long celebration of the composer’s birth centennial.

‘Candide’, which runs January 18-21 at Davies Symphony Hall, features an all-star cast that includes tenor Andrew Stenson as Candide, soprano Meghan Picerno as Cunegonde, soprano Vanessa Becerra as Paquette, soprano Sheri Greenawald as The Old Lady, baritone Hadleigh Adams as Maximilian, and baritone Michael Todd Simpson as Narrator and voice of Voltaire/Pangloss, as well as members of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus under the direction of Ragnar Bohlin.

Also stopping by, from San Francisco Playhouse, are actors Michael Torres and Millie Brooks to discuss the play ‘Born Yesterday’ by Garson Kanin, which premiered on Broadway in 1946, and was made into a successful movie in 1950. , Seventy years later, this political satire about corruption in Washington DC, which runs at SF Playhouse from January 23 to March 10, is still relevant and timely.

David talks on location with Canadian pianist and actor Hershey Felder, who returns to Mountain View for the Bay Area premiere of his one-man show ‘Our Great Tchaikovsky’, in which he takes on the persona of the Russian composer, and paints a biographical portrait from behind the keyboard. ‘Our Great Tchaikovsky’, directed by Trevor Hay, opens this week and runs through February 11 at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

Plus, we meet with Vinita Sud Belani of EnActe Arts, and Farah Yasmeen Shaikh of Noorani Dance, about the world premiere of ‘The Parting’, their joint production about the 1947 Partition of Greater India, into India, Pakistan and subsequently Bangladesh, which was the cause of one of the greatest migratory upheavals of the twentieth century. Inspired by true stories, this blend of theater, dance, music, and multimedia will feature 22 actors, 18 dancers, and a lone violinist. ‘The Parting’ premieres in San Francisco and can be seen at Z Space January 19-21, and in San Jose at the Hammer Theatre March 23-24.

Open Air with host David Latulippe; heard live on Thursday, January 11 at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…