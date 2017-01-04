Related Program: 
Bill Irwin ‘On Beckett’ ~ ‘Love Sick’ World Premiere ~ Cole Porter Society

By Niels Swinkels 1 hour ago
  Ofra Daniel and members of the accompanying band in 'Love Sick', a new musical play based on 'The Song of Songs'…
This week on Open Air, guest host Peter Robinson talks with actor, clown and comedian Bill Irwin, about his show ‘On Beckett’, a personal exploration of Samuel Beckett’s plays, prose and poetry, with which he returns to the American Conservatory Theater next week.

Also, a conversation about the upcoming world premiere in Berkeley and Mountain View, of ‘Love Sick’, a passionate new musical play based on the ancient Hebrew text of ‘The Song of Songs’, with writer and star of the show Ofra Daniel, and director Chris Renshaw.

Plus, Noah Griffin, president of the Cole Porter Society, shares details about upcoming events celebrating the great American composer and song writer.

Open Air with guest host Peter Robinson; heard live on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Listen now or anytime…

