Related Program: 
Binah

Binah: Elizabeth Blackburn and Elissa Epel with Anahad O'Connor

By David Kwan 57 minutes ago

Microbiologist and Nobel laureate Elizabeth Blackburn and health psychologist Elissa Epel discuss the role of telomeres in the aging process.

They’re joined in conversation by The New York Times’ Anahad O’Connor.

Tags: 
Binah
Elizabeth Blackburn
Elissa Epel
Anahad O’Connor