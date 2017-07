On the July 6th edition of Binah, we feature writers Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon and Fida Jiryis, contributors to Kingdom of Olives and Ash, a new collection of essays on the human cost of fifty years of Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, and Yehuda Shaul of the Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence. They’re joined in conversation by Daniel Sokatch of the New Israel Fund.